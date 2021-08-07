Swepson strikes restrict Bangladesh to 104-9 in 4th T20

UrduPoint.com

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Spinner Mitchell Swepson returned impressive figures of 3-12 as Australia kept Bangladesh down to a paltry 104 for nine in the fourth Twenty20 international on Saturday.

Bangladesh, who took an unbeatable 3-0 lead in the five-match series on Friday, lost regular wickets after electing to bat in Dhaka.

Australia's decision to include leg-spinner Swepson and Andrew Tye in the team reaped results with the bowlers sharing six wickets between them.

Pace bowler Josh Hazlewood did the early damage after sending back Soumya Sarkar for eight and star batsman Shakib Al Hasan caught behind for 15.

But it was Swepson's successive strikes to dismiss skipper Mahmudullah Riyad and wicketkeeper-batsman Nurul Hasan, both on nought, in the 11th over that rattled Bangladesh.

Afif Hossain (20) and Mahedi Hasan (23) helped take the total past 100 but Tye struck thrice with his medium-pace bowling to raise Australia's hopes of a consolation win with a winning target of 105.

Shoriful islam, who has been reprimanded by the International cricket Committee for his aggressive celebration after dismissing Mitchell Marsh in his team's previous match, was out on the final ball of the innings.

