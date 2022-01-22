UrduPoint.com

Swiatek Battles Into Open Fourth Round With Gutsy Win

Muhammad Rameez Published January 22, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Swiatek battles into Open fourth round with gutsy win

A pumped-up Iga Swiatek burnished her Australian Open credentials with a hard-fought straight-sets win over in-form Daria Kasatkina Saturday to battle into the fourth round

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2022 ) :A pumped-up Iga Swiatek burnished her Australian Open credentials with a hard-fought straight-sets win over in-form Daria Kasatkina Saturday to battle into the fourth round.

The Polish seventh seed, who won the 2020 French Open as a 19-year-old, needed 94 minutes to dismantle the 25th-ranked Russian 6-2, 6-3 on Margaret Court Arena.

But it was an impressive performance of power and precision from Swiatek against a player who opened her season with back-to-back semi-finals in Melbourne and Sydney.

Swiatek, who won titles in Adelaide and Rome last year, will next play either 10th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova or unseeded Romanian Sorana Cirstea for the berth in the quarter-finals.

"The match was really intense," said the Pole, who admitted she was "pumped-up" by the win.

"It was hard to run for every ball and finish Daria. She plays really cool top spin ... I tried to play my balls low so she couldn't play her top spin, but it was hard.

"At the end all that mattered was who was going to put that last ball over the net because the rallies were pretty long," she added.

Swiatek and Kasatkina played once last year, in the round of 16 at Eastbourne, and it was the Russian who prevailed in three sets.

But Swiatek always looked on top at Melbourne Park.

She pounced first in game four, applying pressure to work three break points and converted when the Russian slapped a forehand long.

Both players were returning well and long rallies ensued but Swiatek repelled Kasatkina's baseline threat to hold on and broke again as the Russian served to stay in the set.

Seemingly in control, Swiatek fired an unplayable forehand return to break for 2-0 in the second set, but Kasatkina refused to go quietly and broke straight back.

Every game became a dogfight until the Pole ground her the Russian for another break in game six and completed the win.

Related Topics

Russia Adelaide Melbourne Sydney Rome 2020 Australian Open All From Top Court

Recent Stories

6500 more tested positive for Covid-19, 12 died du ..

6500 more tested positive for Covid-19, 12 died during past 24 hours

5 minutes ago
 Fire in residential building kills 6 in India

Fire in residential building kills 6 in India

5 minutes ago
 KP Govt issues NPIs for cities with over 10% COVID ..

KP Govt issues NPIs for cities with over 10% COVID-19 positivity

6 minutes ago
 Eighth series of winter snowfall begins in Galyat: ..

Eighth series of winter snowfall begins in Galyat: DGA spokesman

6 minutes ago
 VCs join heads for need-based research

VCs join heads for need-based research

38 minutes ago
 'Rocket Man' fails to give Evans lift-off at Austr ..

'Rocket Man' fails to give Evans lift-off at Australian Open

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.