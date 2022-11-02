UrduPoint.com

Swiatek Cruises To Win Over Kasatkina

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 02, 2022 | 08:00 AM

Swiatek cruises to win over Kasatkina

Fort Worth, United States, Nov 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :World number one Iga Swiatek opened her season-ending WTA Finals campaign Tuesday with a straight sets victory over Russia's eighth-ranked Daria Kasatkina.

Polish star Swiatek, who has enjoyed a stellar year that included Grand Slam singles titles at the French and US Opens, eased to a 6-2, 6-3 victory in 1hr 22min at Fort Worth's Dickies Arena in Texas.

The 21-year-old is the heavy favorite to add to her tally of eight tournament victories at this week's eight-player tournament.

Against Kasatkina on Tuesday, the three-time Grand Slam champion was quickly into her stride, racing to a 3-0 lead after an early break of serve.

Swiatek wrapped up the first set in just 37 minutes after securing another break of serve in the eighth game.

The second set followed a similar pattern, as she grabbed an early break to take control for a 3-0 lead before closing out the set.

Swiatek is aiming to atone for her disappointing display at last year's finals, held in Guadalajara, when she failed to qualify for the semi-finals.

In Tuesday's other group game, France's sixth-seed Caroline Garcia defeated fourth seed Coco Gauff in a repeat of their US Open quarter-final in September.

Garcia, who reached the semi-finals at Flushing Meadows before losing to Tunisia's Ons Jabeur, took 1hr 18min to defeat US hope Gauff 6-4, 6-3.

The tournament features two groups of four players who play in a round-robin format, with the top two in each group advancing to the semi-finals.

This year's tournament was moved to Texas due to pandemic-related issues with the Chinese city of Shenzhen, which was initially due to host the event, as well as the WTA's dispute with China over the status of player Peng Shuai.

Related Topics

World Russia China France Shenzhen Guadalajara Lead Tunisia September Event Top US Open

Recent Stories

Brazil's Bolsonaro to speak after election loss: s ..

Brazil's Bolsonaro to speak after election loss: statement

8 hours ago
 Moscow Calls on UN to Fulfill Obligation to Act as ..

Moscow Calls on UN to Fulfill Obligation to Act as Guarantor of Grain Deal

8 hours ago
 US Engages With Russia on Normalization of Work of ..

US Engages With Russia on Normalization of Work of Embassy in Moscow - State Dep ..

8 hours ago
 Biden, His Top Advisers Quietly Preparing for Re-E ..

Biden, His Top Advisers Quietly Preparing for Re-Election Bid - Reports

8 hours ago
 US Deploying Nuclear Bombers to Australia Sends Me ..

US Deploying Nuclear Bombers to Australia Sends Message to Indo-Pacifc Region - ..

8 hours ago
 Germany Forcing Serbia to Choose Between EU, Russi ..

Germany Forcing Serbia to Choose Between EU, Russia - Reports

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.