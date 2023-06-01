Swiatek eyes French Open last 32 as Zverev relives painful memory

Paris, June 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Iga Swiatek continues her bid to become the first woman in 16 years to win back-to-back French Opens on Thursday as Alexander Zverev returns to the court where 12 months ago his dreams of a maiden Grand Slam crown ended in agony.

World number one Swiatek celebrated her 22nd birthday on Wednesday and is expected to comfortably ease past Claire Liu of the United States to make the last 32.

Liu, ranked 102 in the world, managed to win just one game when she faced the Pole at Indian Wells this year.

Victory in Paris this year would give Swiatek a fourth Grand Slam title, taking her alongside Naomi Osaka, Kim Clijsters and Arantxa Sanchez-Vicario and one behind Maria Sharapova and Martina Hingis.

However, Swiatek insists she is not motivated by landmarks.

"I don't even know these records. I play tennis but I'm not really an expert in terms of statistics and history, so I'm not really focused on that," she said.