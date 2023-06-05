UrduPoint.com

Swiatek Eyes Last Eight As Shadow Of War Darkens French Open Mood

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 05, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Swiatek eyes last eight as shadow of war darkens French Open mood

Paris, June 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Two-time champion Iga Swiatek targets a place in the French Open quarter-finals on Monday as the war in Ukraine casts a shadow over the Grand Slam showpiece.

Swiatek, bidding to become the first woman since Justine Henin in 2007 to win back-to-back titles in Paris, has made the fourth round with ease.

Four of the six sets the 22-year-old has played have been 'bagels' where an opponent fails to win a single game.

Hapless Wang Xinyu was double-bageled by the Pole in the last 32, going down to defeat in just 51 minutes.

Swiatek tackles Lesia Tsurenko and will again be overwhelming favourite having easily defeated the 34-year-old in their two previous meetings, including the first round at Roland Garros last year for the loss of just two games.

But Tsurenko hasn't dropped a set so far and has made the last 16 by knocking out two former Slam champions in Barbora Krejcikova and Bianca Andreescu.

"The next match is the biggest challenge on the tour right now. She's world number one," said Tsurenko.

Should 66th-ranked Tsurenko pull off a shock victory, she will join compatriot Elina Svitolina in the quarter-finals.

That would mark the first time that two Ukrainian women have reached the last eight of the same Slam.

The war in Ukraine has been a constant issue at the tournament ever since world number two Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus defeated Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk on the opening weekend.

Kostyuk was booed for refusing to shake the hand of Sabalenka in protest over the war in which Belarus is a close ally of Russia.

Sabalenka has refused to carry out media commitments, claiming she does not "feel safe" having faced a barrage of questions over her stance on the war and her links to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

On Tuesday, Sabalenka faces Svitolina for a place in the semi-finals.

Svitolina has already said she will maintain the position of all Ukraine players in refusing to shake hands with Russian and Belarusian opponents.

She exchanged a cordial thumbs up with Daria Kasatkina after beating the Russian in Sunday's fourth round.

Related Topics

Protest World Ukraine Russia Xinyu Paris Same Belarus Women Sunday Media All

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi City Municipality commemorates World Env ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality commemorates World Environment Day

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Iraq agree to strengthen bilateral ties

Pakistan, Iraq agree to strengthen bilateral ties

42 minutes ago
 World Environment Day being observed today

World Environment Day being observed today

48 minutes ago
 President receives written message from President ..

President receives written message from President of Cyprus on bilateral ties

1 hour ago
 UAEU&#039;s Emirates Centre for Mobility Research ..

UAEU&#039;s Emirates Centre for Mobility Research becomes first member of Intern ..

1 hour ago
 Shenzhou-15 mission concludes successfully with cr ..

Shenzhou-15 mission concludes successfully with crew&#039;s safe return to Earth

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.