Swiatek Gets Walkover Into Qatar Open Final Clash With Rybakina
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 16, 2024 | 11:52 PM
Defending champion and world number one Iga Swiatek was on Friday handed a walkover into the Qatar Open final where Elena Rybakina will stand in her way of a third successive title at the Gulf event
Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Defending champion and world number one Iga Swiatek was on Friday handed a walkover into the Qatar Open final where Elena Rybakina will stand in her way of a third successive title at the Gulf event.
Four-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek had been scheduled to face Karolina Pliskova in her semi-final.
However, the Czech, who won the Cluj tournament in Romania last weekend, withdrew suffering from a lower back injury.
Former Wimbledon champion Rybakina was stronger at the key moments as she beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-2, 6-4 to reach Saturday's final.
Rybakina, the third seed, converted four of six break points while her unseeded opponent could only exploit one of the nine she had.
"I am happy that in the end I managed to finish the match, playing a little better in these important moments," Rybakina, who represents Kazakhstan, said in her on-court interview.
Rybakina broke Pavlyuchenkova in the fifth game of the opening set and broke again in the eighth.
Pavlyuchenkova saved three set points in the next game but also squandered a break point of her own before succumbing.
"The first set it was very close, we were both fighting," said Rybakina.
Rybakina broke easily in the second-set opener before holding serve to take a sixth straight game.
Pavlyuchenkova held to end that streak and then had six break points in the next game, but could take none of them.
She finally converted her eighth break point as she came back from 30-0 down in the eighth game. She then held serve as Rybakina wobbled on her forehand.
With Rybakina serving for the match, Pavlyuchenkova had another break point but hit long. She saved one match point but Rybakina then produced an ace to seal victory.
The 32-year-old Pavlyuchenkova is finding her form again after a long struggle with a knee injury.
"Great to see her back," said Rybakina. "She played really well. It was a really tough match."
On facing Swiatek in the final, she added: "She's a great champion so it is going to be very difficult. But I will try to enjoy it and do as much as possible."
Rybakina is aiming for a third title this year, after winning in Adelaide and last week in Abu Dhabi.
Recent Stories
Hot US inflation report stops Wall Street stocks rebound
QMC plans to conduct building survey
Sultan's to maintain dominance at home ground: Dhani
Tennis: Qatar Open WTA results - collated
Pakistan committed to movement of people, goods across Pak-Afghan border: FO
Army symbol of Federation, Pakistan's saviour: Pir Pagara
Music, razzle dazzle to mark opening match of HBL PSL 9 tomorrow
Mirwaiz placed under house detention in Srinagar
Political, economic stability need of hour: Jam Kamal
Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana visits Karach ..
Provincial Boot Camp on education reforms held
MQM-P urges govt to withdraw fresh increase in gas tariff
More Stories From Sports
-
Sultan's to maintain dominance at home ground: Dhani44 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Qatar Open WTA results - collated42 minutes ago
-
Music, razzle dazzle to mark opening match of HBL PSL 9 tomorrow47 minutes ago
-
Shaheen sees opportunity for emerging players in Rashid's absence3 hours ago
-
Shadab want to make comeback thru HBL PSL 93 hours ago
-
PCB, TikTok to go hand-in-hand during HBL PSL 95 hours ago
-
Triangular Blind Cricket Series from Feb 225 hours ago
-
PSL-9: Lahore Qalandars to face Islamabad United on Feb 175 hours ago
-
Hamza moves in ITF Pakistan World Jr final5 hours ago
-
Leading Dutch hockey club to arrive in Pakistan on Sunday for a friendly series5 hours ago
-
Artistic Gymnastics World Cup kicks off in Cairo5 hours ago
-
Four matches decided in Khansortium Karachi Region Senior Inter District Cricket Tourney5 hours ago