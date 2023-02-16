UrduPoint.com

Swiatek Routs Collins In 53 Minutes At Doha Open

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 16, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Swiatek routs Collins in 53 minutes at Doha Open

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :World number one Iga Swiatek needed just 53 minutes to rout Danielle Collins and reach the Doha Open quarter-finals on Wednesday.

The reigning French and US Open champion, playing her first match since a shock last-16 exit at the Australian Open, defeated 42nd-ranked Collins of the United States 6-0, 6-1.

The Polish star will tackle last weekend's Abu Dhabi champion and world number nine Belinda Bencic for a semi-final spot.

"I felt pretty confident," said Swiatek who last season kicked off her 37-match win streak in Doha.

"I'm happy that I was kind of composed and from the beginning till the end pretty focused and disciplined with tactics. I didn't really let Danielle get into the rhythm. I wanted to be aggressive." Bencic rallied to defeat Victoria Azarenka 1-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-4 after being 6-1, 4-1 down at one stage.

World number six Coco Gauff opened her Doha campaign with a 6-3, 7-6 (8/6) win over two-time champion Petra Kvitova.

Kvitova, the champion in Doha in 2018 and 2021, racked up 21 winners but was undone by 31 unforced errors to Gauff's 14.

"I felt like I have watched her for a long time, and it was weird playing her in that respect, because it's like almost meeting a celebrity in a way," Gauff said of two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova.

The 18-year-old Gauff will next face Veronika Kudermetova, who reached her fourth quarter-final of 2023 with a 6-2, 7-5 defeat of former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin.

American second seed Jessica Pegula saved two match points to defeat former French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko 6-2, 2-6, 7-5.

World number four Pegula was down 5-2 in the third set and faced the match points at 5-4 down, but she recovered to take victory in eight minutes short of two hours.

Pegula will next face Beatriz Haddad Maia after the Brazilian defeated sixth-seeded Daria Kasatkina 6-3, 7-6 (9/7)

Related Topics

World Abu Dhabi Victoria Sofia Doha United States 2018 Australian Open From Wimbledon US Open

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses closing of Xposure 2023

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses closing of Xposure 2023

3 minutes ago
 In the presence of Mohammed bin Rashid, Crown Pri ..

In the presence of Mohammed bin Rashid, Crown Prince of Fujairah delivers keyno ..

48 minutes ago
 Deloitte publishes reports at WGS addressing cyber ..

Deloitte publishes reports at WGS addressing cyber skills gap and future health ..

48 minutes ago
 Israeli Parliament Approves Law Stripping Terroris ..

Israeli Parliament Approves Law Stripping Terrorists of Citizenship - Prime Mini ..

2 hours ago
 Barclays bank shares tumble as bad loans surge

Barclays bank shares tumble as bad loans surge

2 hours ago
 Jane Fonda urges Vienna Opera to cut ties with fos ..

Jane Fonda urges Vienna Opera to cut ties with fossil fuel firms

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.