Swiatek Slips Past Stephens As Sabalenka Crashes Out In Dubai
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 21, 2024 | 09:10 AM
Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Iga Swiatek survived a gruelling affair against Sloane Stephens while Aryna Sabalenka blamed unfavourable conditions for her second round defeat to Donna Vekic in Dubai on Tuesday.
The top-seeded Swiatek, who clinched her third consecutive Doha title on Saturday and had a first round bye in this event, had to dig deep to overcome former US Open champion Stephens 6-4, 6-4 in a tug of war that witnessed eight breaks of serve and a combined 23 break points.
"We had a lot of tight games. I really needed to perform a little bit better in those important moments because I couldn't convert some break points. But I'm happy that at the end I did," said Swiatek, who takes on two-time Dubai champion Elina Svitolina in the last-16.
"Yeah, it wasn't easy. It's nice that I played even a longer match here so I could adjust to the surface."
Meanwhile, second seed Sabalenka fell 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 6-0 to familiar foe Vekic in what was her first appearance since she successfully defended her title at the Australian Open last month.
Sabalenka blew a 7-6, 2-0 lead and lost the last nine games of the clash to succumb to her Croatian opponent in two hours and 22 minutes.
"I feel like the conditions here don't fit me well at all. It's really tricky for me to compete here in Dubai. Really tricky court for me. It's super-fast for me. Like no rhythm at all," said the world number two.
Recent Stories
SC rejects plea seeking to declare Feb 8 polls null and void
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024
US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefire in besieged Gaza for aid de ..
Senate body approves amendment bills
AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit to occupied valley
Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping
Eiffel Tower closed again as staff extend strike
SDMA, AJK education department jointly hold workshop
Six killed, 1172 injured in 1125 RTCs in Punjab
Two Killed in Separate Incidents in Hassanabdal
Poland summons Russian ambassador over Navalny death
More Stories From Sports
-
Hendricks to maintain momentum in next matches10 hours ago
-
Team fought well, more improvements in next matches: Mike Hesson11 hours ago
-
ITF Pakistan Zainab Ali Naqvi Memorial World Jr Cship kicks off15 hours ago
-
Naseem qualifies for pre quarter round of Asian Men Snooker15 hours ago
-
PSL 9: Multan Sultans defeat Islamabad United by five wickets17 hours ago
-
Neil Hawkjns for tearing down stereotypes thru sports17 hours ago
-
Qadir Khan, Faaz Ullah shine in Inter-district cricket tourney17 hours ago
-
Gattuso out as Marseille coach after five months17 hours ago
-
PSL 2024 Match 05 Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who Will Win18 hours ago
-
Shandong, Jeonbuk reach Asian Champions League quarter-finals18 hours ago
-
Tennis: WTA Dubai Open results18 hours ago
-
Hafeez reveals strategy behind breaking Babar-Rizwan opening partnership18 hours ago