Swiatek slips past Stephens as Sabalenka crashes out in Dubai

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Iga Swiatek survived a gruelling affair against Sloane Stephens while Aryna Sabalenka blamed unfavourable conditions for her second round defeat to Donna Vekic in Dubai on Tuesday.

The top-seeded Swiatek, who clinched her third consecutive Doha title on Saturday and had a first round bye in this event, had to dig deep to overcome former US Open champion Stephens 6-4, 6-4 in a tug of war that witnessed eight breaks of serve and a combined 23 break points.

"We had a lot of tight games. I really needed to perform a little bit better in those important moments because I couldn't convert some break points. But I'm happy that at the end I did," said Swiatek, who takes on two-time Dubai champion Elina Svitolina in the last-16.

"Yeah, it wasn't easy. It's nice that I played even a longer match here so I could adjust to the surface."

Meanwhile, second seed Sabalenka fell 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 6-0 to familiar foe Vekic in what was her first appearance since she successfully defended her title at the Australian Open last month.

Sabalenka blew a 7-6, 2-0 lead and lost the last nine games of the clash to succumb to her Croatian opponent in two hours and 22 minutes.

"I feel like the conditions here don't fit me well at all. It's really tricky for me to compete here in Dubai. Really tricky court for me. It's super-fast for me. Like no rhythm at all," said the world number two.