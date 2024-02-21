Open Menu

Swiatek Slips Past Stephens As Sabalenka Crashes Out In Dubai

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 21, 2024 | 09:10 AM

Swiatek slips past Stephens as Sabalenka crashes out in Dubai

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Iga Swiatek survived a gruelling affair against Sloane Stephens while Aryna Sabalenka blamed unfavourable conditions for her second round defeat to Donna Vekic in Dubai on Tuesday.

The top-seeded Swiatek, who clinched her third consecutive Doha title on Saturday and had a first round bye in this event, had to dig deep to overcome former US Open champion Stephens 6-4, 6-4 in a tug of war that witnessed eight breaks of serve and a combined 23 break points.

"We had a lot of tight games. I really needed to perform a little bit better in those important moments because I couldn't convert some break points. But I'm happy that at the end I did," said Swiatek, who takes on two-time Dubai champion Elina Svitolina in the last-16.

"Yeah, it wasn't easy. It's nice that I played even a longer match here so I could adjust to the surface."

Meanwhile, second seed Sabalenka fell 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 6-0 to familiar foe Vekic in what was her first appearance since she successfully defended her title at the Australian Open last month.

Sabalenka blew a 7-6, 2-0 lead and lost the last nine games of the clash to succumb to her Croatian opponent in two hours and 22 minutes.

"I feel like the conditions here don't fit me well at all. It's really tricky for me to compete here in Dubai. Really tricky court for me. It's super-fast for me. Like no rhythm at all," said the world number two.

Related Topics

World Dubai Nice Doha Lead Australian Open Event All Court US Open

Recent Stories

SC rejects plea seeking to declare Feb 8 polls nul ..

SC rejects plea seeking to declare Feb 8 polls null and void

7 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024

3 hours ago
 US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefi ..

US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefire in besieged Gaza for aid de ..

12 hours ago
 Senate body approves amendment bills

Senate body approves amendment bills

12 hours ago
 AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit t ..

AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit to occupied valley

12 hours ago
Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping

Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping

12 hours ago
 Eiffel Tower closed again as staff extend strike

Eiffel Tower closed again as staff extend strike

12 hours ago
 SDMA, AJK education department jointly hold worksh ..

SDMA, AJK education department jointly hold workshop

12 hours ago
 Six killed, 1172 injured in 1125 RTCs in Punjab

Six killed, 1172 injured in 1125 RTCs in Punjab

12 hours ago
 Two Killed in Separate Incidents in Hassanabdal

Two Killed in Separate Incidents in Hassanabdal

12 hours ago
 Poland summons Russian ambassador over Navalny dea ..

Poland summons Russian ambassador over Navalny death

12 hours ago

More Stories From Sports