Swiatek stretches win streak to 18 at Billie Jean King Cup

Iga Swiatek marked her first match as world number one with an 18th straight victory as she steered Poland closer to the Billie Jean King Cup Finals on Friday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :Iga Swiatek marked her first match as world number one with an 18th straight victory as she steered Poland closer to the Billie Jean King Cup Finals on Friday.

The 20-year-old swept past 123rd-ranked Mihaela Buzarnescu 6-1, 6-0 in just 55 minutes on the back of five service breaks as the Poles opened a 2-0 lead over Romania in their qualifier in Radom.

Swiatek went into the tie on a hot streak, putting together 17 successive wins on her way to titles in Doha, Indian Wells and Miami.

Teammate Magda Linette earlier fought off the challenge of experienced Irina-Camelia Begu 6-1, 4-6, 6-2.

"I'm much more confident right now," said Swiatek who lost both her singles matches when she last played in the tournament on home soil against Ukraine in 2019.

"I feel like I have grown up for sure. The streak that I have on the WTA tour has given me so much confidence, that right now I can just put pressure on my opponents and that's really a privilege." US Open champion Emma Raducanu helped Britain level their tie against 11-time champions Czech Republic 1-1 with a 7-5, 7-5 win against Tereza Martincova.

Raducanu, playing on a clay court for the first time as a professional, wrapped up victory in just over two hours.

The 19-year-old showed no ill effects from losing her toenails in training on the demanding surface earlier in the week in Prague.

The Czechs, playing without two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova and former world number one Karolina Pliskova, had taken a 1-0 lead when Marketa Vondrousova defeated Harriet Dart 6-1, 6-0.

Kazakhstan also have one foot in the finals after opening a surprise 2-0 lead over Germany in Nur-Sultan.

Yulia Putintseva recorded a national record 15th singles win in the rebranded Fed Cup tournament by defeating Angelique Kerber 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

"For me, it's always tough to play the first matches of the clay court season. It's not my favourite surface," said three-time major winner Kerber.

"I played well in the first set but then she came back and was playing better and better." Elena Rybakina then demolished Laura Siegemund 6-1, 6-0 to leave the Kazakhs needing just one point from Saturday's doubles and two reverse singles to seal overall victory.

Italy are 2-0 up on France in Sardinia after 48th-ranked Jasmine Paolini defeated Alize Cornet, the world number 34, in three sets, 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (7/2).

France, champions as recently as 2019, slipped further behind when Camila Giorgi, the world number 30, had too much firepower for 94th-ranked Oceane Dodin 6-1, 6-2.

Spain, whose five titles all came in a golden spell in the 1990s, are 2-0 up on the Netherlands despite missing injured two-time Grand Slam title winner Garbine Muguruza and world number three Paula Badosa.

Nuria Parrizas Diaz saw off Arantxa Rus 6-2, 7-6 (7/4) before Sara Sorribes Tormo defeated Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove 6-4, 6-3.

In all there are seven qualifiers being played on Friday and Saturday.

The winners will join Switzerland, Australia, Belgium and Slovakia in the finals later this year.