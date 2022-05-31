UrduPoint.com

Swiatek Survives Scare Against 'amazing' Zheng At French Open

Muhammad Rameez Published May 31, 2022 | 12:23 AM

Swiatek survives scare against 'amazing' Zheng at French Open

World number one Iga Swiatek survived a scare at the hands of injured Chinese teenager Zheng Qinwen on Monday, dropping the first set in their French Open last-16 clash before going on to make the quarter-finals with a 32nd successive win

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :World number one Iga Swiatek survived a scare at the hands of injured Chinese teenager Zheng Qinwen on Monday, dropping the first set in their French Open last-16 clash before going on to make the quarter-finals with a 32nd successive win.

Swiatek prevailed 6-7 (5/7), 6-0, 6-2 to equal the third best winning streak this century set by Justine Henin 14 years ago.

"She played amazing tennis," said Swiatek after reaching the quarter-finals for a third successive year.

"I was surprised with some of her shots, her top spin was amazing. Huge congrats to her. I am happy to come back after a frustrating first set when I had the lead.

"I am proud to be still in the tournament.

" In an 82-minute opening set, 74th-ranked Zheng saved five set points, had two of her own and then clawed her way back from 2/5 down in the tiebreak to stun the top seed.

As the 2020 Roland Garros champion's streak looked in peril, Zheng required a medical timeout at 0-3 in the second set for a leg injury.

Zheng, who had defeated 2018 champion Simona Halep on her way to the fourth round, returned with her right thigh heavily strapped and quickly dropped the second set.

Swiatek carved out a double break in the decider against her tiring opponent, whose injury contributed to her 46 unforced errors, and will face US 11th seed Jessica Pegula for a place in the semi-finals.

Related Topics

Tennis Injured Century World China Lead 2018 2020 From Best Top

Recent Stories

Boehly eyes Chelsea success after sealing takeover ..

Boehly eyes Chelsea success after sealing takeover

18 minutes ago
 NA Speaker invites PTI MNAs for verification of re ..

NA Speaker invites PTI MNAs for verification of resignations

18 minutes ago
 Slovak Prime Minister Says Tried to Persuade Orban ..

Slovak Prime Minister Says Tried to Persuade Orban to Agree to Russian Oil Ban

18 minutes ago
 3-day NYD conference begins at Gilyat

3-day NYD conference begins at Gilyat

26 minutes ago
 No compromise to be made regarding safety of passe ..

No compromise to be made regarding safety of passengers: Pakistan Railways

26 minutes ago
 Ashrafi condemns Israeli flag march in Al-Aqsa Mos ..

Ashrafi condemns Israeli flag march in Al-Aqsa Mosque

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.