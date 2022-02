Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Polish seventh seed Iga Swiatek swept aside fourth-seeded Anett Kontaveit of Estonia 6-2, 6-0 in the Qatar Open final on Saturday to claim her fourth career title.

The 20-year-old former French Open champion beat three top-10 players on her way to the title.