UrduPoint.com

Swiatek Thrashes US Open Finalist Fernandez

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 06, 2022 | 09:40 AM

Swiatek thrashes US Open finalist Fernandez

Adelaide, Australia, Jan 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Iga Swiatek showcased her Australian Open credentials with a 6-1, 6-2 demolition of US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez at the Adelaide International on Thursday.

The Pole, who won the 2020 French Open as a 19-year-old, took just 77 minutes to dispose of the Canadian and set up a quarter-final clash against former world number one Victoria Azarenka.

Azarenka, a two-time Australian Open champion, was made to work hard by Australian wildcard Priscilla Hon before winning 6-3, 7-5.

Swiatek, the defending champion this week, was in superb touch against an opponent who had been expected to trouble her.

She hit 20 clean winners and made just 10 unforced errors as the power and precision of her groundstrokes kept Fernandez on the defensive.

She broke Fernandez twice in each set and faced no break points of her own in a dominant display.

"I felt really confident and I was happy I could finish it so quickly," Swiatek said.

The fifth-seeded Swiatek, 20, said playing Fernandez presented a new problem for her.

"I was pretty stressed because this was the first time I was playing someone younger than me," she said of her 19-year-old opponent.

"I'm usually the young one."Azarenka, who will also be a threat at the Australian Open later this month, found the going tougher than she might have expected against Hon, the world number 263.

But the Belarusian did just enough in each set to see off Hon in an hour and 27 minutes.

Related Topics

World Victoria Young Adelaide 2020 Australian Open US Open

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 January 2022

32 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th January 2022

2 hours ago
 US Court Denies Russian National Klyushin Bail, Or ..

US Court Denies Russian National Klyushin Bail, Orders Him Held Until Trial - Ju ..

9 hours ago
 Kazakhstan's Tokayev Calls Appeal to CSTO Partners ..

Kazakhstan's Tokayev Calls Appeal to CSTO Partners 'Appropriate,' 'Timely' Measu ..

10 hours ago
 Germany, US Agree on Need for Political Solution o ..

Germany, US Agree on Need for Political Solution on Russia, Ukraine - German Min ..

10 hours ago
 Eight Police Officers, Soldiers Died During Protes ..

Eight Police Officers, Soldiers Died During Protests in Kazakhstan - Interior Mi ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.