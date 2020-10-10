UrduPoint.com
Swiatek Wins French Open To Become Poland's First Grand Slam Singles Champion

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 09:00 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Polish teenager Iga Swiatek won her country's first ever Grand Slam singles title on Saturday as she defeated American fourth seed Sofia Kenin 6-4, 6-1 to become the youngest women's French Open champion since 1992.

The 19-year-old Swiatek, at 54 the second-lowest ranked women's Roland Garros finalist in the modern era, is the ninth first-time major champion in the past 14 Grand Slams.

More Stories From Sports

