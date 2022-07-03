Iga Swiatek's 37-match winning streak was brought to a shuddering halt at Wimbledon by Alize Cornet on Saturday as Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas faced off in a mouthwatering clash

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :Iga Swiatek's 37-match winning streak was brought to a shuddering halt at Wimbledon by Alize Cornet on Saturday as Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas faced off in a mouthwatering clash.

Cornet, ranked 37, took advantage of an error-strewn performance from the Polish world number one to triumph 6-4, 6-2 on Court One.

Swiatek never looked comfortable in the third-round tie against the French veteran, losing her serve five times and making 33 unforced errors.

The 21-year-old had not lost a match since her defeat to Jelena Ostapenko in February in Dubai, winning her past six tournaments, including the French Open.

"I know I didn't play good tennis," said the top seed, who lost the last six games of the match. "I was pretty confused about my tactics.

"As a solid player, she used that pretty well. For sure, it wasn't a good performance from me." In reaching the fourth round, Cornet matches her run at Wimbledon in 2014, during which she beat Serena Williams.

Cornet, who faces Ajla Tomljanovic for a place in the quarter-finals, said the win reminded her of her shock victory against Williams, also on Court One, describing the court as a "lucky charm".

In the men's tournament, Greek fourth seed Tsitsipas is the only other top-10 player aside from Rafael Nadal left in his side of the draw, while fiery Australian Kyrgios is a match for anybody on his day.

Tsitsipas's confidence is sky-high after he clinched his first grass-court title in Mallorca last week but he is facing a man he has beaten just once in their four meetings.

Kyrgios, who came out on top when the two players met in Halle last month, has been making waves at Wimbledon on and off the court.

His opening win over Britain's Paul Jubb was marred by his admission that he spat in the direction of fans, whom he accused of being disrespectful, and he also took aim at officials.

The 27-year-old, who was fined $10,000 over Tuesday's incidents, has also been in a testy mood in his post-match press conferences.

Tsitsipas, who reached the fourth round in 2018, said he was "thrilled" to be facing Kyrgios, who beat Nadal on his way to the quarter-finals in 2014.

"I respect him a lot, on the court, what he's trying to do," he said. "Although he has been a little controversial in the past, I think he's playing good tennis." A win for Kyrgios would give him a season-leading 10th victory on grass this season.

Second seed Nadal, chasing a rare Calendar Grand Slam, admits he has not yet hit the heights at the All England Club after two scrappy performances so far.

The two-time champion plays Italy's Lorenzo Sonego on Saturday.

Earlier, Australian 19th seed Alex De Minaur beat British wild card Liam Broady in straight sets and will play Chile's Cristian Garin in the last 16.

Dutch 21st seed Botic van de Zandschulp saw off the challenge of French veteran Richard Gasquet in four sets.

- Tan progresses - Harmony Tan, who knocked Serena Williams out in the first round, demolished British wild card Katie Boulter 6-1, 6-1 in just 51 minutes to reach the fourth round.

"I think I like grass," said Tan, ranked 115th in the world. "I never play on this court but I like to play with slice and volley and everything with my game so I'm really happy.

"It was really emotional for the first round against Serena and after it was just playing match by match and today was really good tennis. I don't know why but it depends on the day." Tan will next play 20th seed Amanda Anisimova, who came from behind to beat French Open finalist Coco Gauff 6-7 (4/7), 6-2, 6-1 in an all-American tie.

Simona Halep, the champion in 2019, eased through to the last 16 with a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Magdalena Frech.

The Romanian will next play fourth seed Paula Badosa, who defeated two-time champion Petra Kvitova 6-4, 7-6 (7/4).