UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swim Star Hagino Keeps Chin Up Amid Struggles

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 04:54 PM

Swim star Hagino keeps chin up amid struggles

Japanese swim star Kosuke Hagino insisted Saturday he was not feeling as down about his floundering form "as everyone might think", as he gears up for the Tokyo Olympics

Chiba (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Japanese swim star Kosuke Hagino insisted Saturday he was not feeling as down about his floundering form "as everyone might think", as he gears up for the Tokyo Olympics.

Hagino won gold in the 400m individual medley and silver in the 200 IM at the Rio Games, but has since struggled with a loss of motivation and patchy results.

The 26-year-old admitted he almost quit swimming following his 2016 success, and took a three-month break to try to rediscover his mojo.

He insisted his troubles were over after booking his place at this summer's coronavirus-postponed Games at Japan's Olympic trials in April.

But he cut a dejected figure after clocking a 200 IM time of 1 min, 59.43sec in a warm-up race in Japan on Saturday -- well off the pace needed to be a contender this summer.

"It was slow -- that's all," Hagino said after finishing fourth at the Japan Open behind close friend and rival Daiya Seto -- who had just swum another race 20 minutes earlier.

"I don't want to think too much about it. I just want to try and build on the things that I can from now on.

" Hagino has opted not to defend his 400 IM title this summer, to concentrate on the 200 IM.

After Saturday's race he insisted his head was in the right place, but also admitted he had much to work on.

"I'm not as down about this as everyone might think I am," he said.

"It was slow overall. My butterfly was slow, my backstroke didn't feel good, and my breaststroke and freestyle weren't good either." Hagino insisted he was "not slacking off", and that he was "giving it everything" in training.

Seto also admitted he had room to improve, after clocking a 200 IM time of 1:59.30 in third place, but he believed time was on his side.

"There's still a big difference between the good performances and the bad," said Seto, who was banned for just over two months at the end of last year as punishment for an extramarital affair.

"For the 50 days I have left, I want to pay attention to the way my body moves and try to put it together so that there's no inconsistency when the Olympics come around."

Related Topics

Tokyo Japan Turkish Lira April 2016 Gold Silver Olympics All From Race Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Funeral prayer (Namaz-i-Janaza) of martyred police ..

30 minutes ago

Awards distribution ceremony held at PAC

3 minutes ago

Three illegally detained youth booked in IIOJK

3 minutes ago

ADIHEX announces &#039;Most Beautiful Captive-Bred ..

42 minutes ago

VC IUB for showing responsibility towards Earth in ..

37 minutes ago

Lok Virsa organizes screening of film"Justice Leag ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.