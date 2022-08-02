UrduPoint.com

Swim Star McKeon Wins 12th Commonwealth Gold

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 02, 2022 | 08:10 AM

Swim star McKeon wins 12th Commonwealth gold

Birmingham, United Kingdom, Aug 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Australian swim star Emma McKeon won a record-extending 12th career gold medal at the Commonwealth Games on Monday as 15-year-old Canadian Summer McIntosh made it double gold in Birmingham.

McKeon, who powered home in the 50m butterfly, has now won four golds in Birmingham and has more than any other athlete in Commonwealth Games history.

The 28-year-old, who won seven medals at last year's Tokyo Olympics -- including four golds -- touched in 25.90sec to see off the challenge of South Africa's Erin Gallagher and Australia's Holly Barratt.

She has also won the 50m freestyle in Birmingham plus two relay golds.

Rising Canadian star McIntosh won her second gold of the Games, adding the women's 200m individual medley title to her 400m IM crown.

McIntosh won two gold medals at the world championships in Budapest in June, in the 400m medley and the 200m butterfly.

She held off the challenge of Australia's three-time Olympic gold medallist Kaylee McKeown to win in a time of 2:08.70.

McIntosh said she did not feel much pressure on her shoulders to continue her astonishing rise.

"The only pressure I focus on is the pressure I put on myself and that's all I care about," she said.

The young Canadian said she relished performing in front of big crowds.

"I think they add so much more of a big dynamic and I get a lot of energy off that and it gets me hyped for my races," she added.

Australia's Kyle Chalmers won the men's 100m freestyle final in 47.51sec after a 48-hour period that he described as "hell" as a result of intense speculation in the media over his relationships with team members.

Reports suggested a rift with McKeon and Cody Simpson, who is reportedly dating McKeon, Chalmers's ex-girlfriend.

Chalmers put a finger to his lips after sealing victory in a gesture apparently aimed at silencing his critics.

The 2016 Olympic champion said the hardest part about the past 48 hours had been "knowing I haven't done anything wrong".

"The lies and false truths getting put out there," he said. "It's nowhere near the truth at all.

"We are great friends and have great support. I am just grateful to be a part of the team and sharing that with every single team member." Australia's McKeown destroyed the field to win the women's 200m backstroke, finishing 2.21sec clear of Canada's Kylie Masse in a time of 2:05.60, New Zealand's Andrew Jeffcoat won the men's 50m backstroke in 24.65.

Australia rounded off the night in style by winning the men's 4x200m freestyle relay, coming home in a time of 7:04.96, ahead of England and Scotland.

World record-holder Adam Peaty qualified second-fastest for the 50m breaststroke final behind Australia's Sam Williamson as he bids to put his "devastating" defeat in the 100m behind him.

Related Topics

World Australia Canada Young Budapest Tokyo Birmingham Cody South Africa June Women 2016 Gold Olympics Media All New Zealand

Recent Stories

Prime Minister expresses concern over disappearanc ..

Prime Minister expresses concern over disappearance of army helicopter

7 hours ago
 Pakistan's Faiza shines in women squash event

Pakistan's Faiza shines in women squash event

7 hours ago
 Iran says 'optimistic' after EU proposal for nucle ..

Iran says 'optimistic' after EU proposal for nuclear deal

7 hours ago
 Truss wins UK cabinet backing as voting begins in ..

Truss wins UK cabinet backing as voting begins in PM contest

7 hours ago
 PPP will not leave people alone in troubles: Bilaw ..

PPP will not leave people alone in troubles: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

8 hours ago
 11 die, 4 injured as house collapses in Poonch vil ..

11 die, 4 injured as house collapses in Poonch village

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.