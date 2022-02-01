UrduPoint.com

Swim World Championships In Fukuoka Moved To 2023 Due To Covid: Organisers

Muhammad Rameez Published February 01, 2022 | 02:01 PM

Swim world championships in Fukuoka moved to 2023 due to Covid: organisers

The swimming world championships scheduled to take place in the Japanese city of Fukuoka this year have been postponed until July 2023 because of Covid-19 risks, organisers said on Tuesday

Paris, Feb 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :The swimming world championships scheduled to take place in the Japanese city of Fukuoka this year have been postponed until July 2023 because of Covid-19 risks, organisers said on Tuesday.

Swimming's governing body FINA said the world championships after that, in the Qatari capital Doha, will as a result be delayed until January 2024.

Related Topics

World Fukuoka Doha January July

Recent Stories

Controversial former Tokyo governor Ishihara dies

Controversial former Tokyo governor Ishihara dies

1 minute ago
 Zelenskyy Says Ukraine, UK, Poland Creating 'New F ..

Zelenskyy Says Ukraine, UK, Poland Creating 'New Format of Cooperation'

1 minute ago
 European stocks rally at open after Tokyo, US gain ..

European stocks rally at open after Tokyo, US gains

1 minute ago
 Minister urges for strict observance of Corona SOP ..

Minister urges for strict observance of Corona SOPs at KP schools

4 minutes ago
 Xinjiang's Kashgar opens 4 new int'l air cargo rou ..

Xinjiang's Kashgar opens 4 new int'l air cargo routes

4 minutes ago
 China Poses Greatest Threat to US Economic Securit ..

China Poses Greatest Threat to US Economic Security, Innovation - FBI Director

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>