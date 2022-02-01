Swim world championships in Fukuoka moved to 2023 due to Covid: organisers

The swimming world championships scheduled to take place in the Japanese city of Fukuoka this year have been postponed until July 2023 because of Covid-19 risks, organisers said on Tuesday

Swimming's governing body FINA said the world championships after that, in the Qatari capital Doha, will as a result be delayed until January 2024.