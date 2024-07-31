Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend

(@Abdulla99267510)

PARIS: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 31st, 2024) Brazilian swimmer Anna Carolina has been expelled from the ongoing Olympics in Paris after going on an outing with her swimmer boyfriend, Gabriel Santos.

According to foreign media reports, the 22-year-old Anna Carolina was part of Brazil's swimming team, and her boyfriend Gabriel Santos was also representing Brazil.

The reports said that on July 26, Anna spent the night outside the Olympic Village with Gabriel for leisure purposes. As a result, the committee immediately sent Anna Carolina back to Brazil as punishment, while Gabriel received a warning.

The Brazilian Olympic Committee has condemned the expulsion of Anna Carolina, calling it misconduct.

Anna Carolina's team was eliminated from the tournament after losing in the semifinals, and Gabriel Santos has also been knocked out of his event.