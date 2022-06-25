UrduPoint.com

Swimming: 2022 World Championships Medals Table

Muhammad Rameez Published June 25, 2022 | 11:44 PM

Swimming: 2022 World Championships medals table

Medals table from the 2022 World Swimming Championships in Budapest after the last final on Saturday

Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :Medals table from the 2022 World Swimming Championships in Budapest after the last final on Saturday: Gold Silver Bronze Total United States 17 12 16 45 Australia 6 9 2 17 Italy 5 2 2 9 Canada 3 4 4 11 France 2 4 2 8 Sweden 2 2 0 4 Hungary 2 0 0 2 Romania 2 0 0 2 Britain 1 1 3 5 China 1 0 4 5 Lithuania 1 0 1 2 Germany 0 3 1 4 Japan 0 2 2 4 Brazil 0 1 1 2 Netherlands 0 1 1 2 Poland 0 1 1 2 South Korea 0 1 0 1South Africa 0 0 1 1Ukraine 0 0 1 1

Related Topics

Africa World Australia China Canada France Germany Budapest Italy Brazil Poland Japan South Korea Romania United States Sweden Lithuania Netherlands Hungary Gold Silver Bronze From

Recent Stories

Most of NAB amendment made by PTI govt: Amin Ul Ha ..

Most of NAB amendment made by PTI govt: Amin Ul Haque

53 seconds ago
 Ecuador president faces ouster vote on 13th day of ..

Ecuador president faces ouster vote on 13th day of fuel price protests

57 seconds ago
 Spain says deadly migrant rush 'attack' on its ter ..

Spain says deadly migrant rush 'attack' on its territory

3 minutes ago
 Overton stars with bat and ball as England eye New ..

Overton stars with bat and ball as England eye New Zealand whitewash

3 minutes ago
 UN slams US Supreme Court decision to override abo ..

UN slams US Supreme Court decision to override abortion rights

3 minutes ago
 No positive case reports for corona in Balochistan ..

No positive case reports for corona in Balochistan

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.