Swimming: 2022 World Championships medals table

Medals table from the 2022 World Swimming Championships in Budapest after the last final on Saturday

Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :Medals table from the 2022 World Swimming Championships in Budapest after the last final on Saturday: Gold Silver Bronze Total United States 17 12 16 45 Australia 6 9 2 17 Italy 5 2 2 9 Canada 3 4 4 11 France 2 4 2 8 Sweden 2 2 0 4 Hungary 2 0 0 2 Romania 2 0 0 2 Britain 1 1 3 5 China 1 0 4 5 Lithuania 1 0 1 2 Germany 0 3 1 4 Japan 0 2 2 4 Brazil 0 1 1 2 Netherlands 0 1 1 2 Poland 0 1 1 2 South Korea 0 1 0 1South Africa 0 0 1 1Ukraine 0 0 1 1