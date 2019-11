Swimming competitions held at the Pakistan Sports Complex

The swimming competitions of the National Games were held here at the Pakistan Sports Complex on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :The swimming competitions of the National Games were held here at the Pakistan sports Complex on Tuesday.

Men's Competitions: In 400 m, Azhar Abbas of Army won gold, Hamza Anwar of Wapda won silver and Basit Ali of Army bagged a bronze medal.

In 100 m Breaststroke, R Mustafa and Mehrwan R. Patel of Army grabbed gold and silver medals, respectively while Daniyal Ghulam Nabi of Punjab clinched a bronze medal.

In 100 m Freestyle, Syed M. Haseeb Tariq and Muhammad Shahbaz Khan of Army took gold and silver medals, respectively while Azlan Khan of Punjab took a bronze medal.

In 100 m Backstroke, Syed M. Haseeb Tariq and Waqas Hussain of Army took gold and silver medals, respectively while Yahya Khan of Wapda grabbed a bronze medal.

In 100 m Butterfly, Azhar Abbas and Kawas Aga of Army won gold and silver medals, respectively while Farrukh Shahzad of� Wapda took a bronze medal.

Women's Competitions: In 50 m Butterfly, Kiran Khan (Amry, gold), Arisha Lari (Sindh, silver) and Jehanara Nabi (Wapda, bronze).

In 800 m Freestyle, Jehanara Nabi and Sara Khan of Wapda grabbed a gold and silver medal, respectively while Maya Omar of Army won a bronze medal.

In 200 m Backstroke, Bisma Khan (Army, gold), Fatima Lotia (Sindh, silver) and Zayna Ahsan (Punjab, bronze).

In 50 m breast stroke, Ilham Aman Khan (Army, gold), Mishael Hyat Ayub (Wapda, silver) and Emaan Sajid (Navy, bronze).

In 100 m Butterfly, Bisma Khan (Army, gold), Ameena Ameer Qadri (Wapda, silver) and Raaidah Aqeel (Army, bronze).

In 200 m Freestyle, Bisma Khan of Army won a gold medal while Jehanara Nabi and Sara Khan of Wapda took silver and bronze medals, respectively.