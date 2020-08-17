The International Swimming Federation (FINA) on Monday published the 2021 Swimming World Cup schedule, thereby confirming that the competition will not be held this year due to the coronavirus pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) The International Swimming Federation (FINA) on Monday published the 2021 Swimming World Cup schedule, thereby confirming that the competition will not be held this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The renewed schedule maintains the competition in the same seven cities that were slated to host this year's tournament. FINA acknowledged that the host cities were interested in hosting this year but stuck to an internal task force recommendation to suspend the 2020 fixtures.

"Despite the 2020 host cities of the Swimming World Cup continuously showing their interest to stage the competition this year, the recommendation of the FINA Task Force appointed to review the situation is to postpone it to next year in order to ensure the safety of the athletes and all stakeholders involved," the federation said in a statement accompanying the revised Calendar.

The sports' highest competition will be held in September and October with three clusters divided between six cities Singapore, China's Jinan, Berlin, Budapest, Doha and Russia's Kazan and the 25-meter pool championship final will take place in Abu Dhabi in December 2021.

The competition will hand out $2.5 million in prize money, the statement read.

This way, individual and national rankings will remain holdover from the 2019 Swimming World Cup, where the United States took in most gold medals and overall medals, while Russia's Vladimir Morozov was the overall winner.