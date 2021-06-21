UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swimming: US Team For The Tokyo Olympics

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 09:10 AM

Swimming: US team for the Tokyo Olympics

Omaha, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :The US swimming team for the Tokyo Olympics at the conclusion of the eight-day trials in Omaha, Nebraska, on Sunday: Men 50m Freestyle: Caeleb Dressel, Michael Andrew 100m Freestyle: Caeleb Dressel, Zach Apple 200m Freestyle: Kieran Smith, Townley Haas 400m Freestyle: Keiran Smith, Jake Mitchell 800m Freestyle: Bobby Finke, Michael Brinegar 1,500m Freestyle: Bobby Finke, Michael Brinegar 100m Backstroke: Ryan Murphy, Hunter Armstrong 200m Backstroke: Ryan Murphy, Bryce Mefford 100m Butterfly: Caeleb Dressel, Tom Shields 200m Butterfly: Zach Harting, Gunnar Bentz 100m Breaststroke: Michael Andrew, Andrew Wilson 200m Breaststroke: Nic Fink, Andrew Wilson 200m Individual Medley: Michael Andrew, Chase Kalisz 400m Individual Medley: Chase Kalisz, Jay Litherland 4x100m Free Relay: Bowe Becker, Brooks Curry, Blake Pieroni 4x200m Free Relay: Drew Kibler, Andrew Seliskar, Patrick Callan 10K Open Water: Jordan Wilimovsky Women 50m Freestyle: Simone Manuel, Abbey Weitzeil 100m Freestyle: Abbey Weitzeil, Erika Brown 200m Freestyle: Katie Ledecky, Allison Schmitt 400m Freestyle: Katie Ledecky, Paige Madden 800m Freestyle: Katie Ledecky, Katie Grimes 1,500m Freestyle: Katie Ledecky, Erica Sullivan 100m Backstroke: Regan Smith, Rhyan White 200m Backstroke: Rhyan White, Phoebe Bacon 100m Butterfly: Torri Huske, Claire Curzan 200m Butterfly: Halie Flickinger, Regan Smith 100m Breaststroke: Lilly King, Lydia Jacoby 200m Breaststroke: Annie Lazor, Lillie King 200m Individual Medley: Alex Walsh, Kate Douglass 400m Individual Medley: Emma Weyant, Hali Flickinger 4x100m Free Relay: Catie DeLoof, Natalie Hinds, Allison Schmitt, Olivia Smoliga4x200m Free Relay: Brooke Forde, Paige Madden, Katie McLaughlin, Bella Sims10K Open Water: Haley Anderson, Ashley Twichell

Related Topics

Water Brooks Tokyo Mitchell Anderson Omaha Women Sunday Apple Olympics

Recent Stories

UAE to chair 59th meeting of Standing Committee of ..

8 hours ago

Public schools in UAE set to welcome back students

8 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid directs to hold 80 percent of ..

10 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed witnesses graduation of 6th batch o ..

10 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempt on ..

11 hours ago

SEHA underlines importance of preventing spread of ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.