Swimming: US team for the Tokyo Olympics

Omaha, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :The US swimming team for the Tokyo Olympics at the conclusion of the eight-day trials in Omaha, Nebraska, on Sunday: Men 50m Freestyle: Caeleb Dressel, Michael Andrew 100m Freestyle: Caeleb Dressel, Zach Apple 200m Freestyle: Kieran Smith, Townley Haas 400m Freestyle: Keiran Smith, Jake Mitchell 800m Freestyle: Bobby Finke, Michael Brinegar 1,500m Freestyle: Bobby Finke, Michael Brinegar 100m Backstroke: Ryan Murphy, Hunter Armstrong 200m Backstroke: Ryan Murphy, Bryce Mefford 100m Butterfly: Caeleb Dressel, Tom Shields 200m Butterfly: Zach Harting, Gunnar Bentz 100m Breaststroke: Michael Andrew, Andrew Wilson 200m Breaststroke: Nic Fink, Andrew Wilson 200m Individual Medley: Michael Andrew, Chase Kalisz 400m Individual Medley: Chase Kalisz, Jay Litherland 4x100m Free Relay: Bowe Becker, Brooks Curry, Blake Pieroni 4x200m Free Relay: Drew Kibler, Andrew Seliskar, Patrick Callan 10K Open Water: Jordan Wilimovsky Women 50m Freestyle: Simone Manuel, Abbey Weitzeil 100m Freestyle: Abbey Weitzeil, Erika Brown 200m Freestyle: Katie Ledecky, Allison Schmitt 400m Freestyle: Katie Ledecky, Paige Madden 800m Freestyle: Katie Ledecky, Katie Grimes 1,500m Freestyle: Katie Ledecky, Erica Sullivan 100m Backstroke: Regan Smith, Rhyan White 200m Backstroke: Rhyan White, Phoebe Bacon 100m Butterfly: Torri Huske, Claire Curzan 200m Butterfly: Halie Flickinger, Regan Smith 100m Breaststroke: Lilly King, Lydia Jacoby 200m Breaststroke: Annie Lazor, Lillie King 200m Individual Medley: Alex Walsh, Kate Douglass 400m Individual Medley: Emma Weyant, Hali Flickinger 4x100m Free Relay: Catie DeLoof, Natalie Hinds, Allison Schmitt, Olivia Smoliga4x200m Free Relay: Brooke Forde, Paige Madden, Katie McLaughlin, Bella Sims10K Open Water: Haley Anderson, Ashley Twichell