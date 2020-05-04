UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swimming World Championships Moved From 2021 To 2022

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 02:56 PM

Swimming world championships moved from 2021 to 2022

The next swimming world championships, scheduled for summer 2021 in Japan, have been pushed back until May 2022 following the postponement of the Olympic Games, the sport's governing body said Monday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :The next swimming world championships, scheduled for summer 2021 in Japan, have been pushed back until May 2022 following the postponement of the Olympic Games, the sport's governing body said Monday.

The world championships were due to be held in Fukuoka next year from July 16-August 1 but will instead take place from May 13-29 in 2022, the international swimming federation (FINA) said in a statement.

The 2020 Olympic Games were delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and will now run from July 23-August 8 in 2021.

"After liaising with the relevant stakeholders and receiving feedback from them, we have no doubt that the decision taken will provide the best possible conditions for all participants at the championships," said FINA president Julio Maglione.

"At a time of unprecedented uncertainty, FINA hopes the announcement of these dates will allow for some clarity in planning for all concerned."The world aquatics championships also feature diving, open water swimming, synchronised swimming and water polo.

Related Topics

World Polo Water Fukuoka Japan May July 2020 Olympics All From Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Poland Confirms 244 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Near ..

6 seconds ago

Turkish exports stand at $9B in April

8 seconds ago

52,800 sacks of wheat seized by district administr ..

10 seconds ago

Norwegian Air Shuttle shareholders approve rescue ..

4 minutes ago

Germany Urges China for Transparency on COVID-19 O ..

4 minutes ago

Samsung Electronics invests 5.3 tln won in R&D in ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.