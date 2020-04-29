Swiss Authorities Greenlight Resumption of Football Season From June 8 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Switzerland's government, the Federal Council, allowed the footballing season to resume on June 8, but specified that matches should be held without spectators, media reported on Wednesday.

The Swiss football championship, like other sporting tournaments across Europe, was canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Blick.ch news portal, it is not yet known whether the Swiss Football League would decide to hold games starting from June 8.

The federal council also allowed practicing competitive sports from May 11 but with certain rules only up to five people can participate in training sessions, and they should avoid physical contact and comply with the rules of social distancing.