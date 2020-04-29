UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swiss Authorities Greenlight Resumption Of Football Season From June 8 - Reports

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 09:30 PM

Swiss Authorities Greenlight Resumption of Football Season From June 8 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Switzerland's government, the Federal Council, allowed the footballing season to resume on June 8, but specified that matches should be held without spectators, media reported on Wednesday.

The Swiss football championship, like other sporting tournaments across Europe, was canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Blick.ch news portal, it is not yet known whether the Swiss Football League would decide to hold games starting from June 8.

The federal council also allowed practicing competitive sports from May 11 but with certain rules only up to five people can participate in training sessions, and they should avoid physical contact and comply with the rules of social distancing.

Related Topics

Football Sports Europe Switzerland May June Media From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Majlis Mohamed Bin Zayed hosts its first virtual l ..

20 minutes ago

UAE’s leadership working diligently in response ..

1 hour ago

India&#039;s COVID-19 death toll crosses 1,000

1 hour ago

FNC Financial Affairs Committee continues discussi ..

1 hour ago

DEWA signs PPA for 900MW 5th phase of Mohammed bin ..

1 hour ago

PM Ehsaas programe continues in Hazara

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.