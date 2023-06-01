Swiss Boxing Federation Withdraws From International Boxing Association

The Swiss Boxing Federation announced on Thursday it had decided to withdraw from the International Boxing Association (IBA) with immediate effect and join the newly-formed World Boxing association

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) The Swiss Boxing Federation announced on Thursday it had decided to withdraw from the International Boxing Association (IBA) with immediate effect and join the newly-formed World Boxing association.

"The reason for (the Swiss Boxing Federation's withdrawal from the IBA) is the announcement by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that the IBA - formerly known as AIBA - will no longer be able to host the Olympic boxing competitions at the 2024 Games in Paris, including qualifying competitions. The reasons for that are massive allegations of corruption and breaches of ethics," Swiss Boxing said in a statement.

World Boxing was launched in April by the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, New Zealand, and the Philippines in order to "address the IOC's longstanding concerns over sporting integrity," as well as to protest the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes under national flags in international competitions.

Swiss Boxing has become the second national federation to officially announce its withdrawal from the IBA after USA Boxing, which quit in April.

In June 2022, the IOC announced that the IBA will not be involved in the boxing tournaments at the Olympic Games in Paris. Boxing is also not included in the preliminary program of the 2028 Olympics. In February, the IOC confirmed the Men's and Women's World Boxing Championships under the IBA's aegis will not be qualifiers for the 2024 Olympics, as the IBA's membership in the IOC is still suspended.