Swiss Cyclists Sweeps Women's Mountain Bike Medals At Tokyo Olympics

Tue 27th July 2021

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Leading by Jolanda Neff, Swiss trio have made a clean sweep of the podium in the women's mountain bike race at the Tokyo Olympic Games here on Tuesday.

Neff pulled out the front on the very first lap of the five-lap 20.

55 kilometers race at the Izu Mountain Bike Course, clocking a winning time of one hour 15 minutes and 46 seconds for the glory.

Her compatriots Sina Frei and Linda Indergrand took the silver and bronze medal respectively.

Chinese cyclist Yao Bianwa, an Asian champion who made her Olympic debut, placed 34th.

A total of 38 cyclists competed in the race as Laura Stigger of Austria crashed out of the course.

More Stories From Sports

