Swiss Gut-Behrami Wins Women's Olympic Super-G, Shiffrin 9th

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 11, 2022 | 10:00 AM

Yanqing, China, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami added Olympic super-G gold to her world title at the Beijing Games on Friday as American Mikaela Shiffrin finished ninth after flunking her first two events.

Gut-Behrami, who has already won giant slalom bronze in the Chinese capital, timed 1min 13.51sec for the victory, Austrian Mirjam Puchner taking silver at 0.22sec behind while another Swiss, 2018 Olympic combined gold medallist Michelle Gisin, claimed bronze.

