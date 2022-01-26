The Swiss leadership refused to participate in the opening of the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Beijing due to deteriorating COVID-19 situation, the Federal Council said on Wednesday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) The Swiss leadership refused to participate in the opening of the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Beijing due to deteriorating COVID-19 situation, the Federal Council said on Wednesday.

The country has reported over 43,000 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic.

"In view of the uncertain pandemic situation in Switzerland and the fact that no substantive bilateral meetings and no contacts with athletes will be able to take place due to efforts in China to contain the coronavirus pandemic, the Federal Council has decided not to attend the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing," the government body said in a statement.