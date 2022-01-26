UrduPoint.com

Swiss Leadership Refuses To Participate In Opening Of Winter Olympics Over COVID - Gov't

Muhammad Rameez Published January 26, 2022 | 06:32 PM

Swiss Leadership Refuses to Participate in Opening of Winter Olympics Over COVID - Gov't

The Swiss leadership refused to participate in the opening of the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Beijing due to deteriorating COVID-19 situation, the Federal Council said on Wednesday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) The Swiss leadership refused to participate in the opening of the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Beijing due to deteriorating COVID-19 situation, the Federal Council said on Wednesday.

The country has reported over 43,000 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic.

"In view of the uncertain pandemic situation in Switzerland and the fact that no substantive bilateral meetings and no contacts with athletes will be able to take place due to efforts in China to contain the coronavirus pandemic, the Federal Council has decided not to attend the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing," the government body said in a statement.

Related Topics

China Beijing Switzerland Olympics Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Role of women inevitable in civilized society's co ..

Role of women inevitable in civilized society's construction: Ashrafi

2 minutes ago
 Rights, properties of expats being protected: OPC ..

Rights, properties of expats being protected: OPC Commissioner

2 minutes ago
 Young tennis star Abubakar calls on Punjab Sport M ..

Young tennis star Abubakar calls on Punjab Sport Minister

2 minutes ago
 70% citizens lack access to safe drinking water in ..

70% citizens lack access to safe drinking water in country: Chaudhary Sarwar

2 minutes ago
 Details of U13 and U16 boys tournaments announced

Details of U13 and U16 boys tournaments announced

25 minutes ago
 HUAWEI Sound X - Premium Dual-Subwoofer, Bluetooth ..

HUAWEI Sound X - Premium Dual-Subwoofer, Bluetooth Speaker, now in Pakistan

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>