Swiss Odermatt wins at home in Adelboden giant slalom

Adelboden, Switzerland, Jan 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Swiss skier Marco Odermatt claimed a fourth World Cup giant slalom win this season with a dominant display at home in Adelboden on Saturday.

The local favourite, who heads the race for this season's big crystal globe, coped best with the icy conditions and poor light, topping the first run and finishing second in the second run to become the first Swiss skier to notch up a win in the discipline in Adelboden since 2008.

Austria's Manuel Feller took second at 0.48 sec with France's overall World Cup champion Alexis Pinturault third at 0.54sec in the final giant slalom event before the Winter Olympics next month in Beijing.

The Swiss skier's fourth win out of five giant slaloms this season extends his lead in the overall standings to 376 points on Norwegian Aleksander Aamodt Kilde.

France's giant slalom world champion Mathieu Faivre finished fourth.