UrduPoint.com

Swiss Odermatt Wins At Home In Adelboden Giant Slalom

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 08, 2022 | 09:14 PM

Swiss Odermatt wins at home in Adelboden giant slalom

Swiss skier Marco Odermatt claimed a fourth World Cup giant slalom win this season with a dominant display at home in Adelboden on Saturday

Adelboden, Switzerland, Jan 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Swiss skier Marco Odermatt claimed a fourth World Cup giant slalom win this season with a dominant display at home in Adelboden on Saturday.

The local favourite, who heads the race for this season's big crystal globe, coped best with the icy conditions and poor light, topping the first run and finishing second in the second run to become the first Swiss skier to notch up a win in the discipline in Adelboden since 2008.

Austria's Manuel Feller took second at 0.48 sec with France's overall World Cup champion Alexis Pinturault third at 0.54sec in the final giant slalom event before the Winter Olympics next month in Beijing.

The Swiss skier's fourth win out of five giant slaloms this season extends his lead in the overall standings to 376 points on Norwegian Aleksander Aamodt Kilde.

France's giant slalom world champion Mathieu Faivre finished fourth.

Related Topics

World Poor France Beijing Lead Olympics Event Best Race

Recent Stories

Taliban foreign minister in first trip to Iran

Taliban foreign minister in first trip to Iran

45 seconds ago
 Jailed Palestinian activist lands in France after ..

Jailed Palestinian activist lands in France after Egypt release

47 seconds ago
 Kazakhstan detains ex-security chief on suspicion ..

Kazakhstan detains ex-security chief on suspicion of treason

48 seconds ago
 China offers Maldives medical aid, visa concession ..

China offers Maldives medical aid, visa concessions

52 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar offers condolen ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar offers condolence

25 minutes ago
 CM Balochistan directs PDMA to ensure protection o ..

CM Balochistan directs PDMA to ensure protection of tourists lives in Ziarat

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.