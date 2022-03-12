UrduPoint.com

Swiss Odermatt Wins World Cup Giant Slalom Crystal Globe

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 12, 2022 | 07:29 PM

Swiss Odermatt wins World Cup giant slalom crystal globe

Olympic champion Marco Odermatt won his first World Cup giant slalom crystal globe after finishing second behind Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen in Kranjska Gora on Saturday

Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :Olympic champion Marco Odermatt won his first World Cup giant slalom crystal globe after finishing second behind Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen in Kranjska Gora on Saturday.

Odermatt came in 0.33sec behind Kristoffersen with Norway's Lucas Braathen setting the same time as the Swiss skier to share second place.

France's Alexis Pinturault had posted the fastest time in the first run ahead of Braathen but finished 11th as he chased his first win of the season.

The 30-year-old, who has endured a miserable defence of his overall crown this season, finished at 1.55 seconds.

Odermatt, Olympic champion in Beijing last month, had struggled in the first run in Slovenia, finishing seventh-quickest.

But with two races left this season the Swiss cannot be caught with a 207-point lead in the discipline.

The 24-year-old has dominated the season with four wins and two second places in six races and is also practically assured of winning the overall title as he leads 2020 champion Aleksander Aamodt Kilde by 269 points.

Norway's Kilde is not competing in Slovenia this weekend, with five races left this season.

There is another giant slalom in Kranjska Gora on Sunday ahead of the season-ending finals in Courchevel next week.

Related Topics

World Norway Beijing Same Lead Slovenia Sunday 2020 Olympics Share

Recent Stories

Six bogies of freight train derail near Latifabad ..

Six bogies of freight train derail near Latifabad Hyd

11 seconds ago
 Present political turmoil should resolve with matu ..

Present political turmoil should resolve with maturity, tolerance: Ashrafi

12 seconds ago
 PEUGEOT officially launches operations in Pakistan ..

PEUGEOT officially launches operations in Pakistan

14 seconds ago
 Ukraine says mosque sheltering 80 civilians shelle ..

Ukraine says mosque sheltering 80 civilians shelled in Mariupol

15 seconds ago
 Abramovich disqualified as Chelsea director by Pre ..

Abramovich disqualified as Chelsea director by Premier League

3 minutes ago
 Kenya's president backs former arch-rival in elect ..

Kenya's president backs former arch-rival in elections

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>