Swiss Odermatt wins World Cup giant slalom crystal globe

Olympic champion Marco Odermatt won his first World Cup giant slalom crystal globe after finishing second behind Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen in Kranjska Gora on Saturday

Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :Olympic champion Marco Odermatt won his first World Cup giant slalom crystal globe after finishing second behind Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen in Kranjska Gora on Saturday.

Odermatt came in 0.33sec behind Kristoffersen with Norway's Lucas Braathen setting the same time as the Swiss skier to share second place.

France's Alexis Pinturault had posted the fastest time in the first run ahead of Braathen but finished 11th as he chased his first win of the season.

The 30-year-old, who has endured a miserable defence of his overall crown this season, finished at 1.55 seconds.

Odermatt, Olympic champion in Beijing last month, had struggled in the first run in Slovenia, finishing seventh-quickest.

But with two races left this season the Swiss cannot be caught with a 207-point lead in the discipline.

The 24-year-old has dominated the season with four wins and two second places in six races and is also practically assured of winning the overall title as he leads 2020 champion Aleksander Aamodt Kilde by 269 points.

Norway's Kilde is not competing in Slovenia this weekend, with five races left this season.

There is another giant slalom in Kranjska Gora on Sunday ahead of the season-ending finals in Courchevel next week.