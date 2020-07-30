Swiss Prosecutor Launches Investigation Against FIFA President Infantino - Reports

Switzerland's Special Prosecutor Stefan Keller, appointed this month to investigate a meeting between FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber, has launched criminal proceedings against the head of FIFA, media reported on Thursday

According to Sky news, Keller, who also requested permission to start an investigation against Lauber, found indications of criminal conduct related to the meeting between Infantino and the attorney general.

Lauber has already resigned last week as the court ruled that he hid a meeting with Infantino, while investigating FIFA-related corruption, and gave wrong information to his supervisors in the Swiss judiciary.