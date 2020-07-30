UrduPoint.com
Swiss Prosecutor Launches Investigation Against FIFA President Infantino - Reports

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 09:15 PM

Switzerland's Special Prosecutor Stefan Keller, appointed this month to investigate a meeting between FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber, has launched criminal proceedings against the head of FIFA, media reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) Switzerland's Special Prosecutor Stefan Keller, appointed this month to investigate a meeting between FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber, has launched criminal proceedings against the head of FIFA, media reported on Thursday.

According to Sky news, Keller, who also requested permission to start an investigation against Lauber, found indications of criminal conduct related to the meeting between Infantino and the attorney general.

Lauber has already resigned last week as the court ruled that he hid a meeting with Infantino, while investigating FIFA-related corruption, and gave wrong information to his supervisors in the Swiss judiciary.

