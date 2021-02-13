UrduPoint.com
Swiss Racer Corinne Suter Wins World Downhill Gold

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 05:00 PM

Swiss racer Corinne Suter wins world downhill gold

Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :Corinne Suter upstaged Swiss teammate Lara Gut-Behrami to win the downhill gold at the world ski championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo on Saturday.

Gut-Behrami had beaten Suter into silver in winning Thursday's super-G, but she was powerless in the face of the latter's display down the 2.

7km-long Olympia delle Tofana course in brilliant sunshine.

Suter, wearing bib number seven, clocked 1min 34.27sec, finishing 0.20sec ahead of Germany's Kira Weidle, with Gut-Behrami rounding out the podium in third (+0.37), her seventh world championship medal.

