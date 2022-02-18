Ryan Regez and Alex Fiva, both from Switzerland, finished one-two in the men's ski cross big final at Beijing 2022 here on Friday afternoon

CHONGLI, Zhangjiakou (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :- Ryan Regez and Alex Fiva, both from Switzerland, finished one-two in the men's ski cross big final at Beijing 2022 here on Friday afternoon.

Switzerland has become the first country to win the Olympic title twice since the medal event's debut at Vancouver 2010.

The 29-year-old Regez, who topped the World Cup rankings in the 2021-22 season, led the four-man final from the start to the end, followed by his 36-year-old compatriot Fiva, the ninth finisher at PyeongChang 2018 but world champion in 2021.

On holding on to the lead in the big final, Regez said, "It's quite good because the sun is kind of low and it's in the afternoon here and you see the shadows most of the course, so you have a feeling where the other racers are." "The whole week of training, I've been so nervous and had so much pressure on myself because everyone was expecting me to come here and win. Well, I did," he added.

During the race, Fiva provided Regez with a good cover from the first curve to the finish line and settled for the silver, which is his first Olympic medal.

Fiva was also the oldest competitor in the event at Beijing 2022.

"I don't feel old, I still feel competitive and that's what counts. I still won races this year, world champs last year, so I'm still having fun," said Fiva.

"Now I've won a medal and it's great. It's always good to be on the podium with a teammate," he added.

The 29-year-old Sergey Ridzik from the Russian Olympic Committee, the bronze medalist at PyeongChang 2018, finished third again, followed by the 24-year-old Erik Mobaerg from Sweden, the 26th finisher at PyeongChang 2018.

On winning back-to-back Olympic bronze medals, Ridzik said, "I'm very satisfied with the job I've done, and I'm very happy with it." The event's defending champion Brady Leman from Canada, 35, finished sixth in the small final.

On what happened in the semifinal, Leman said, "I came out of the flat turn and I tried to stay on the ground instead of doubling it and I maybe should have doubled. But I just got pinched on the inside gate, run out of space.""I've had such a difficult last two years, with so many injuries and so many obstacles," he added.

All skiers from France and Canada, the champions of Sochi 2014 and PyeongChang 2018 apiece, failed to enter the big final.