Swiss skier Wendy Holdener to miss start of World Cup season

Paris, Oct 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Switzerland's Wendy Holdener, the slalom silver medallist at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, will miss the start of the World Cup season after breaking bones in both hands in a fall, Swiss Ski said Wednesday.

Holdener, 28, who has recorded 41 top-three finishes in her World Cup career, will have to sit out the season-opening event in Soelden, Austria, on October 23 and is a doubt for the slalom events in Levi, Finland, on November 20-21.

The injury to Holdener is a second blow for Swiss hopes in this Olympic season after Corinne Suter was also ruled out of the start of the season last week after suffering bone contusions in a training fall.