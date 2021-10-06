UrduPoint.com

Swiss Skier Wendy Holdener To Miss Start Of World Cup Season

Switzerland's Wendy Holdener, the slalom silver medallist at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, will miss the start of the World Cup season after breaking bones in both hands in a fall, Swiss Ski said Wednesday

Holdener, 28, who has recorded 41 top-three finishes in her World Cup career, will have to sit out the season-opening event in Soelden, Austria, on October 23 and is a doubt for the slalom events in Levi, Finland, on November 20-21.

The injury to Holdener is a second blow for Swiss hopes in this Olympic season after Corinne Suter was also ruled out of the start of the season last week after suffering bone contusions in a training fall.

