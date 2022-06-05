Switzerland down Pakistan in Five A Side Hockey Tournament

ISLAMABAD, Jun 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :Switzerland downed Pakistan by 7-5 goals in the ongoing Five A Side Hockey Tournament organized by the International Hockey Federation at Lausanne, Switzerland.

According to the details, for Pakistan, Arshad Liaquat scored the goal in the fourth minute of the game while Switzerland's Jones Wenkler equalized in the fifth minute with a goal.

Elias of Switzerland scored in the eighth minute to give Switzerland a two-goal lead. In the 9th minute of the game, Murtaza Yaqub of Pakistan scored a beautiful goal and equalized the match with two goals.

In the 12th minute of the second half, Martin of Switzerland scored a goal while Arshad struck again and scored a goal in the 13th minute to level the match by 3-3. Martin again scored in the 13th minute followed by Sullivan and Jones in the 15th minute.

For Pakistan, Tazeem Al Hasan scored in the 14th minute and Arshad in the 16th minute of the game. In the 18th minute of the game, Elias of Switzerland scored a goal to give his team a 7-5 lead in the match.