MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) The Swiss organizing committee of the 2020 Ice Hockey World Championships, which have been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, will not apply to reschedule the tournament for the following year, the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) said in a statement on Friday.

"Following the cancellation of the 2020 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship in Zurich and Lausanne, the Swiss Ice Hockey Federation has decided today not to apply to the International Ice Hockey Federation to move the event to 2021," the statement read.

According to the IIHF, the Swiss organizers cited the major economic risks if the COVID-19 outbreak was to continue into the following year and lead to the postponement of the 2021 World Championships as well.

Switzerland hopes to hold the top event in the global ice hockey Calendar in the coming years, the IIHF said, although the host nations for the World Championships have provisionally been agreed until 2025.

The 2021 World Championships will take place, as initially scheduled, in Belarus and Latvia from May 7-23 next year.