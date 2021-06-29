Switzerland take France to extra time at Euro 2020

Bucharest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Mario Gavranovic's 90th-minute strike allowed Switzerland to take France to extra time at Euro 2020 on Monday as the last-16 tie in Bucharest ended 3-3 after 90 minutes.

Haris Seferovic gave the Swiss a half-time lead in the Romanian capital but Hugo Lloris saved a Ricardo Rodriguez penalty early in the second half before a Karim Benzema double turned the game on its head.

A stunning Paul Pogba strike then had the world champions 3-1 ahead but Seferovic scored again to reduce the deficit before substitute Gavranovic equalised.