Switzerland Tells UEFA, FIFA Not to Retaliate Against Breakaway League Clubs - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) The Swiss justice ministry has prohibited the world football's governing body FIFA and its European counterpart UEFA to penalize clubs holding on to the failed European Super League, media said.

A dozen European football clubs founded the ESL in April to rival Swiss-based FIFA and UEFA but were immediately met with harsh condemnation from fans and politicians, prompting nine clubs to quit, including six British ones.

UEFA opened disciplinary proceedings against the three holdouts Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid who filed a complaint against FIFA and UEFA with the top EU court.

The Swiss ministry, which has authority over the football bodies, told them to wait for the court's ruling, according to Cadena SER.

The ESL idea was criticized for its elitism and lack of competition. The organization would have guaranteed a place in tournaments to the founding clubs, with other members having to qualify through domestic championships.