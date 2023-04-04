Switzerland will host the women's European Championship in 2025, UEFA announced on Tuesday after a meeting of its executive committee

Lisbon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Switzerland will host the women's European Championship in 2025, UEFA announced on Tuesday after a meeting of its executive committee.

The Swiss bid beat those from France, a joint bid by Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden as well as another from Poland.

"Our tournament should be a four-week celebration for all of Switzerland and, thanks to our location in the heart of Europe, for the neighbouring countries," said Marion Daube, director of women's football at the Swiss FA, in a statement.

The 16-team event will take place from June-July 2025 across eight cities.

Switzerland co-hosted the 2008 men's European Championship with Austria.