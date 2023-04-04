Switzerland will host the women's European Championship in 2025, UEFA announced on Tuesday after a meeting of its executive committee

Lisbon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Switzerland will host the women's European Championship in 2025, UEFA announced on Tuesday after a meeting of its executive committee.

The Swiss bid beat those from France, a joint bid by Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden as well as another from Poland.

Switzerland beat the joint Nordic bid in a second round of voting after Poland and France had both been eliminated.

France successfully hosted the 2019 Women's World Cup but its chances of being awarded another major tournament were hampered by the chaos that marred last year's men's Champions League final at the Stade de France in Paris.

"Our tournament should be a four-week celebration for all of Switzerland and, thanks to our location in the heart of Europe, for the neighbouring countries," said Marion Daube, director of women's football at the Swiss FA, in a statement.

The 16-team event will take place in June and July 2025 across eight cities.

Matches will be played in the capital Bern as well as in Basel, Geneva, Zurich, St Gallen, Sion, Lucerne and Thun.

Switzerland co-hosted the 2008 men's European Championship with Austria.