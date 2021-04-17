Stefan Kung won a 14.3km individual time trial to claim the overall lead of the Tour of Valencia on Saturday

The Swiss time-trial specialist clocked 16min 12sec with Movistar's Nelson Oliveira in second, 11 seconds off the pace.

Kung goes into the concluding 91km stage as favourite to win the race with Oliveira just six seconds down in the overall.