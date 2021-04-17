UrduPoint.com
Switzerland's Kung Takes Tour Of Valencia Lead

Muhammad Rameez 7 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 09:31 PM

Switzerland's Kung takes Tour of Valencia lead

Stefan Kung won a 14.3km individual time trial to claim the overall lead of the Tour of Valencia on Saturday

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Stefan Kung won a 14.3km individual time trial to claim the overall lead of the Tour of Valencia on Saturday.

The Swiss time-trial specialist clocked 16min 12sec with Movistar's Nelson Oliveira in second, 11 seconds off the pace.

Kung goes into the concluding 91km stage as favourite to win the race with Oliveira just six seconds down in the overall.

