Switzerland's Marco Odermatt Wins Overall World Cup Ski Title

Muhammad Rameez Published March 16, 2022 | 03:48 PM

Switzerland's Marco Odermatt wins overall World Cup ski title

Marco Odermatt became the first Swiss man to win the overall World Cup alpine skiing title since 2010 on Wednesday

Courchevel, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Marco Odermatt became the first Swiss man to win the overall World Cup alpine skiing title since 2010 on Wednesday.

Odermatt, 24, who won the Olympic men's giant slalom gold at the Beijing Winter Games last month, finished second in the downhill in Courchevel to clinch the title.

His Norwegian rival Aleksander Aamodt Kilde went on to win the overall downhill title by finishing fourth in Wednesday's race that was won by Austria's Vincent Kriechmayr.

The last Swiss man to win the overall title was Carlo Janka.

