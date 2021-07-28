UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Switzerland's Petkovic To Take Over At Bordeaux

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 01:50 AM

Switzerland's Petkovic to take over at Bordeaux

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :The Swiss Football Association announced on Tuesday Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic will leave for Ligue 1 club Bordeaux after seven years in charge.

Petkovic, who turns 58 in August, was born in Sarajevo and took Das Nati to the Euro 2020 quarter-finals earlier this year.

"Vladimir Petkovic asked the Swiss Football Association (ASF) to terminate his contract in order to take up a new challenge in French football," the ASF said.

"The ASF agreed to this demand and reached an agreement with the manager and his new employers, Bordeaux, to end his contract," it added.

According to newspaper Sud-Ouest, the ASF will receive compensation of 2 million Euros ($2.36 million) for Petkovic who will earn 1.5 million euros a year for three seasons at the Matmut Atlantique.

"I thank the directors of the Association for accepting my wish and allowing me to leave for a new challenge," he said.

"They were seven marvellous years with Das Nati, that I will never forget," he added.

Bordeaux finished 12th in Ligue 1 last season and earlier this month were spared from relegation after they were succesful in their appeal against a decision imposed by France's financial watchdog.

In April, former owners American financial group King Street appointed an administrator saying they wanted out after investing 46 million euros since buying the outfit in 2018 for 100 million euros.

In July, Luxembourg-born businessman Gerard Lopez took over the club, who last won the French top-flight title in 2009.

Related Topics

Football France Sarajevo Bordeaux Vladimir Putin Switzerland Euro April July August 2018 2020 From Agreement Coach Million

Recent Stories

11th edition of SIAL Middle East and Abu Dhabi Int ..

2 hours ago

Payments under Ehsaas Kafalat, Emergency Cash bein ..

1 hour ago

Luxury Giant Kering Reports 54.1% Revenue Growth i ..

1 hour ago

US Repatriates 27 Cubans From 2 Interdictions Off ..

1 hour ago

110 more corona positive cases reported in Balochi ..

1 hour ago

White House Staff Prepared to Wear Masks Again in ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.