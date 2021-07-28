Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :The Swiss Football Association announced on Tuesday Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic will leave for Ligue 1 club Bordeaux after seven years in charge.

Petkovic, who turns 58 in August, was born in Sarajevo and took Das Nati to the Euro 2020 quarter-finals earlier this year.

"Vladimir Petkovic asked the Swiss Football Association (ASF) to terminate his contract in order to take up a new challenge in French football," the ASF said.

"The ASF agreed to this demand and reached an agreement with the manager and his new employers, Bordeaux, to end his contract," it added.

According to newspaper Sud-Ouest, the ASF will receive compensation of 2 million Euros ($2.36 million) for Petkovic who will earn 1.5 million euros a year for three seasons at the Matmut Atlantique.

"I thank the directors of the Association for accepting my wish and allowing me to leave for a new challenge," he said.

"They were seven marvellous years with Das Nati, that I will never forget," he added.

Bordeaux finished 12th in Ligue 1 last season and earlier this month were spared from relegation after they were succesful in their appeal against a decision imposed by France's financial watchdog.

In April, former owners American financial group King Street appointed an administrator saying they wanted out after investing 46 million euros since buying the outfit in 2018 for 100 million euros.

In July, Luxembourg-born businessman Gerard Lopez took over the club, who last won the French top-flight title in 2009.