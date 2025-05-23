Open Menu

Sybil Sohail Aims High In Asian Masters C’ship

Muhammad Rameez Published May 23, 2025 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Commonwealth Powerlifting gold medalist Sybil Sohail is set to represent Pakistan at the inaugural Asian Masters Weightlifting Championship in Doha, Qatar, from May 23 to 31.

In a video message, Sohail expressed her determination to raise the Pakistani flag high at the international level.

Sohail said, "I'm very excited to participate in this championship. I'm grateful to my sponsor for playing a crucial role in enabling me to represent Pakistan in this tournament. I’ll do my best to win a gold medal for Pakistan,” she said.

The championship will feature athletes in both male and female categories, providing a platform for weightlifters to showcase their skills.

