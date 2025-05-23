Sybil Sohail Aims High In Asian Masters C’ship
Muhammad Rameez Published May 23, 2025 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Commonwealth Powerlifting gold medalist Sybil Sohail is set to represent Pakistan at the inaugural Asian Masters Weightlifting Championship in Doha, Qatar, from May 23 to 31.
In a video message, Sohail expressed her determination to raise the Pakistani flag high at the international level.
Sohail said, "I'm very excited to participate in this championship. I'm grateful to my sponsor for playing a crucial role in enabling me to represent Pakistan in this tournament. I’ll do my best to win a gold medal for Pakistan,” she said.
The championship will feature athletes in both male and female categories, providing a platform for weightlifters to showcase their skills.
Recent Stories
AFC celebrates 12th Grassroots Football Day with over 31,000 participants
Nahyan bin Zayed honours Emirati runner Salem Al Hashemi
Punjab Government Collects Record Tax Revenue of PKR 800 Billion+ via e-Pay Punj ..
ILO to hold International Labour Conference in Geneva on June 2
NYU Abu Dhabi celebrates Class of 2025 graduates
Nahyan bin Mubarak receives multi-party parliamentary delegation from India
23.8% increase in number of mystery shopper reports issued by Dubai Chambers
Sydney floods: Three dead, thousands stranded as New South Wales faces severe fl ..
Council of Retired Diplomats organises meeting for newly appointed ambassadors t ..
SCA celebrates graduation of 2nd cohort of Financial Market Pioneers Programme
PureHealth Group contributes AED50 million to 'Life Endowment' campaign
Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE’s historic T20I series win over Bangladesh
More Stories From Sports
-
PVF positive for top notch performances in 2025 Int’l events3 minutes ago
-
Sybil Sohail aims high in Asian Masters C’ship4 minutes ago
-
PTA badminton league concludes14 minutes ago
-
Hasan Ali reflects on Karachi Kings' PSL exit, praises team efforts, Shadab's captaincy4 hours ago
-
Pakistan's Naila Kiani scales Kanchenjunga, nears elite eight-thousander club8 hours ago
-
Abdullah, Fakhar help Lahore down Karachi in Eliminator I17 hours ago
-
Asian Athletics Championships: Olympian Arshad Nadeem ready for competition19 hours ago
-
Lahore Qalandars knock Karachi Kings out of PSL X with six-wicket win22 hours ago
-
PSL 2025 Play-off 2 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who Will Win22 hours ago
-
Upsets, grit and glory as Federal Cup Tennis enters final stretch23 hours ago
-
Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis enters final stage23 hours ago
-
Alex Hales exits PSL 10 after Qualifier defeat, citing personal reasons1 day ago