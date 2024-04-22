Open Menu

Sydney Airport Sees Passenger Traffic Closer To Pre-pandemic Levels

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 22, 2024 | 12:10 PM

SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Australia's Sydney Airport has seen a total of 10.3 million passengers pass through its terminals in the first quarter of this year, marking a 14.4-percent jump from the same period in 2023 and a 93.7 percent recovery compared to Q1 2019.

As per a quarterly report on traffic and operational performance released on Monday, the airport's international terminal served 4.16 million passengers in Q1, rising 25.1 percent from the same period 2023 while registering a 96.6 percent recovery rate on Q1 2019.

Domestic and regional passenger traffic was up 8.2 percent year-on-year, with 6.16 million passengers coming through the two domestic terminals and a 91.9 percent recovery rate on the same quarter in 2019.

During Q1, travelers holding Australian passports grew 3.1 percent compared to Q1 2019, with the number of passengers from New Zealand, South Korea, India, and the Philippines also above 2019 levels.

Chinese passengers remained the number one overseas visitors to Sydney Airport, representing a recovery rate of 82.

4 percent.

Sydney Airport Chief Executive Officer Scott Charlton said the strong start to the year sets a positive trajectory for the airport's growth.

"It took us 100 years to reach our first billion passengers, from 1919 to 2019. We're forecast to hit 2 billion within the next 20 years, and we'll get there by working closely with our airline partners, improving our operational performance, and unlocking capacity through targeted investments," he said.

According to Charlton, higher airfares, lack of capacity, and a downturn in discretionary business travel have affected demand on the domestic front, whereas relatively higher seat capacity and competition on major international routes underpinned strong international passenger volumes in Q1.

"Performance levels through Q1 were strong across security throughput, on-time departures and traffic flowed well in and out of the precinct," he added.

