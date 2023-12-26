Sydney-Hobart race fleet sets sail, storms forecast

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) More than 100 yachts set off on the Sydney-Hobart race Tuesday, with thunderstorms and hail threatening to lash sailors in one of the world's most gruelling ocean events.

Thunder and rain lifted just minutes before the start at a slightly misty Sydney Harbour as spectators lined the waterfront or crowded onto boats to get a better view of the dramatic starting moments.

At the sound of the starting gun, 103 yachts tacked in light winds in search of the best line out of the harbour and an early lead in the punishing, 628-nautical-mile (1,200-kilometre) crossing to the Tasmanian capital.

The favourite for line honours is last year's winner, 100-foot supermaxi Andoo Comanche, holder of the 2017 race record of one day, 9 hours, 15min and 24sec.

"We back our boat in any conditions to win the race," Andoo Comanche skipper John Winning told a news conference ahead of the race.

While preferring weather for the quickest possible race, Winning insisted at the weekend that his yacht was "fast in all conditions".

Weather is pivotal in the blue water classic, first held in 1945.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of a fatal storm that tore into the 1998 race, whipping up mountainous seas and wild winds in which six men died, five boats sank and 55 sailors were rescued.

For the 2023 edition, weather forecasters are predicting storms, lightning, hail and strong winds as the boats sail southwards down the New South Wales coast on their way to the Tasmanian capital.

Sailors face a risk of "severe" thunderstorms within hours of the start, said the Bureau of Meteorology's senior meteorologist Gabrielle Woodhouse.

In a final briefing on race morning, she predicted easterly but "very erratic" winds in the early stages as a low pressure system creates strong winds, heavy downpours and possible hail, hindering visibility.