UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sydney Stunned By 10-man Jeonbuk In Virus-hit AFC Champions League

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 04:41 PM

Sydney stunned by 10-man Jeonbuk in virus-hit AFC Champions League

Ydney FC ended a three-game goal drought but failed to secure a first home AFC Champions League win in four years Wednesday as 10-man Jeonbuk Motors snatched a dramatic 2-2 draw

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ):Sydney FC ended a three-game goal drought but failed to secure a first home AFC Champions League win in four years Wednesday as 10-man Jeonbuk Motors snatched a dramatic 2-2 draw.

The Group H clash at Jubilee Stadium was only the second fixture this week to survive the havoc caused to Asia's top club competition by the coronavirus which saw 14 group stage matches postponed.

The game sprung to life five minutes after half-time when the South Korean two-time former continental champions took the lead as Luke Brattan poked an attempted clearance into his own net.

The Australian side levelled six minutes later when Trent Buhagiar finished coolly inside the near post after a mazy run.

And it looked as if they had sealed their first home win since beating South Korea's Pohang Steelers in the 2016 group stages with a controversial penalty 15 minutes from time.

Choi Bo-kyung was ruled to have handled, though the ball appeared to strike the defender's ribs on the ground as he attempted to block a goalbound shot.

Choi's agony was compounded as he was shown a red card and Adam Le Fondre smacked home from the spot for a 2-1 lead.

It was the ill-disciplined Jeonbuk's third red card in two Champions League outings, having been reduced to nine men in their 2-1 home defeat to Yokohama last month.

Jeonbuk's Portuguese manager Jose Morais threw on striker Murilo Henrique in search of an equaliser with seven minutes to go and the bold move paid off.

The Brazilian rattled the post with a rasping right-foot shot in the 89th minute and Cho Gue-sung gratefully slotted home the rebound to secure a share of the points.

On Tuesday, Johor Darul Ta'zim of Malaysia had enjoyed a 2-1 Group G win over South Korea's Suwon Bluewings in the week's only other match to survive the coronavirus chaos as travel restrictions forced most continental fixtures to be postponed.

Extra dates for group games have been pencilled in for April, May and June to clear the backlog, but it means last-16 games not beginning until August, two months later than normal.

"These are challenging and unprecedented times," said Asian Football Confederation (AFC) general Windsor John after emergency talks in Kuala Lumpur with East Asia club representatives on Monday.

Delegates for the West Asia clubs, whose entire Champions League programme was postponed this week, will hold emergency talks with the AFC at the weekend in the United Arab Emirates.

The West and East competitions are played separately until the final.

Related Topics

Football Drought Sydney Windsor Yokohama Kuala Lumpur Suwon Pohang Lead South Korea North Korea United Arab Emirates Malaysia April May June August 2016 Post From Share Top Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Civilians cannot be court martialled without Const ..

3 minutes ago

Dollar loses Rs 0.07 in interbank

2 minutes ago

208 power pilferers caught in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

Plan afoot to enhance NIRM capacity to 300 beds: S ..

3 minutes ago

Turkey claims migrant killed by Greek fire on bord ..

3 minutes ago

Commissioner Gilgit region ruled out re-opening of ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.