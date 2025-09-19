Syed Azhar Ali selected as voting delegate

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) The Pakistan Cycling Federation has announced that eight representatives from Asia’s 45 member countries of the Asian Cycling Confederation Syed Azhar Ali Shah have been selected as voting delegates for the upcoming UCI election meeting.

Among them, Muhammad Haroon General and Nisar Ahmed will represent the Pakistan Cycling Federation in Congress, said a press release.

The UCI election will take place in Kigali, Rwanda, on September 24. This marks a moment of pride for Pakistan, as the Pakistan Cycling Federation continues to play an active and visible role at the continental level.

In addition, the Pakistani delegation has been formally invited by UCI President David Lappartient to attend the World Road Cycling Championships in Kigali.

The Pakistan sports board has issued the NOCs to ensure Pakistan’s full participation in this historic event.