Syed Azhar Ali Selected As Voting Delegate
Muhammad Rameez Published September 19, 2025 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) The Pakistan Cycling Federation has announced that eight representatives from Asia’s 45 member countries of the Asian Cycling Confederation Syed Azhar Ali Shah have been selected as voting delegates for the upcoming UCI election meeting.
Among them, Muhammad Haroon General and Nisar Ahmed will represent the Pakistan Cycling Federation in Congress, said a press release.
The UCI election will take place in Kigali, Rwanda, on September 24. This marks a moment of pride for Pakistan, as the Pakistan Cycling Federation continues to play an active and visible role at the continental level.
In addition, the Pakistani delegation has been formally invited by UCI President David Lappartient to attend the World Road Cycling Championships in Kigali.
The Pakistan sports board has issued the NOCs to ensure Pakistan’s full participation in this historic event.
Recent Stories
Pakistan, China to soon allow easy road travel, says president Zardari
Punjab launches rehabilitation drive for flood victims
Pakistan faces 4–5 week delay in repairing damaged internet cables, says IT se ..
ICC raises objection over filming incident, Pakistan team faces fresh controvers ..
Monsoon ends in punjab, floodwaters recede: PDMA
How geopolitical shocks are rippling through OPEC and the global markets
Vivo Announces Brand Ambassador for the Upcoming V Series in Pakistan
NASA satellites spot new island in Alaska formed by melting glacier
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2025
Gold falls as robust US data tempers impact of Fed rate cut
Fragile progress in Syria, UN warns
More Stories From Sports
-
Syed Azhar Ali selected as voting delegate42 seconds ago
-
ICC raises objection over filming incident, Pakistan team faces fresh controversy41 minutes ago
-
Arshad Nadeem gears up for World Athletics Championship 2025 Javelin Final1 day ago
-
Pakistan ready for India Clash in Super Four, says Salman Agha1 day ago
-
Asia Cup2025; Pakistan qualify for Super Four by beating UAE1 day ago
-
Fakhar, Shaheen propel Pakistan to Super Four1 day ago
-
Arshad Nadeem qualifies for World Athletics Championship javelin throw final2 days ago
-
PCB warns of boycott over Andy Pycroft referee row2 days ago
-
Nazir Hussain Gymkhana Colts win thriller in Naveed Mehboob Azmi T202 days ago
-
Pakistan U17 team officials hosted by High Commissioner in Colombo2 days ago
-
Pakistan's blind cricket team matches shifted to Colombo2 days ago
-
Pakistan demands ICC remove controversial Asia Cup match Referee2 days ago