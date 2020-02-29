UrduPoint.com
Syed Dilawar Abbas Memorial ITF Pakistan Tennis Final Rescheduled

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 12:11 AM

Syed Dilawar Abbas Memorial ITF Pakistan Tennis final rescheduled

The Boys Singles final of the Syed Dilawar Abbas Memorial ITF Pakistan World Ranking Junior Tennis Championships 2020 was postponed due to heavy rain in the Federal Capital on Friday

The Boys Singles final of the Syed Dilawar Abbas Memorial ITF Pakistan World Ranking Junior Tennis Championships 2020 was postponed due to heavy rain in the Federal Capital on Friday.

The final between Muhammad Shoaib of Pakistan and Goklap Ayar of Turkey has been rescheduledfor Saturday at 11am here at PTF Tennis Complex.

The final between Muhammad Shoaib of Pakistan and Goklap Ayar of Turkey has been rescheduledfor Saturday at 11am here at PTF Tennis Complex.

