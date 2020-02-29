Syed Dilawar Abbas Memorial ITF Pakistan Tennis final rescheduled

The Boys Singles final of the Syed Dilawar Abbas Memorial ITF Pakistan World Ranking Junior Tennis Championships 2020 was postponed due to heavy rain in the Federal Capital on Friday

The final between Muhammad Shoaib of Pakistan and Goklap Ayar of Turkey has been rescheduledfor Saturday at 11am here at PTF Tennis Complex.