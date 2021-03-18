Syeda Shehla Raza XI wins hockey match

The Karachi Hockey Association (KHA) on Thursday organized a Women's Exhibition Match at KHA Sports Complex

The match was played between the teams of Syeda Shehla Raza XI and Tanzeela Cheema XI.

The teams scored one goal against each other. Syeda Shehla Raza XI won the match on penalty stroke.

Sindh Minister for Women Development and General Manager Women Hockey Sindh Syeda Shehla Raza participated in the match as a special guest.

Addressing the exhibition match, Syeda Shehla Raza said that today's exhibition The match was a continuation of the International Women's Day celebrations under Sindh Women's Development Department.

"I am very happy to see the young women players, who are so much excited about hockey," Shehla said.

She announced to organize Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Hockey Cup in Sukkur on March 27, which will not only encourage women hockey players but will also give a space to new talent in Pakistan women's hockey.