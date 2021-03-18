UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syeda Shehla Raza XI Wins Hockey Match

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 04:03 PM

Syeda Shehla Raza XI wins hockey match

The Karachi Hockey Association (KHA) on Thursday organized a Women's Exhibition Match at KHA Sports Complex

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :The Karachi Hockey Association (KHA) on Thursday organized a Women's Exhibition Match at KHA sports Complex.

The match was played between the teams of Syeda Shehla Raza XI and Tanzeela Cheema XI.

The teams scored one goal against each other. Syeda Shehla Raza XI won the match on penalty stroke.

Sindh Minister for Women Development and General Manager Women Hockey Sindh Syeda Shehla Raza participated in the match as a special guest.

The exhibition match was played between Syeda Shehla Raza XI and Tanzeela Cheema XI. In which female players of both the teams performed brilliantly and scored one goal against each other.

The match was decided on penalty stroke which was won by Syeda Shehla Raza XI.

Addressing the exhibition match, Syeda Shehla Raza said that today's exhibition The match was a continuation of the International Women's Day celebrations under Sindh Women's Development Department.

"I am very happy to see the young women players, who are so much excited about hockey," Shehla said.

She announced to organize Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Hockey Cup in Sukkur on March 27, which will not only encourage women hockey players but will also give a space to new talent in Pakistan women's hockey.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Hockey Benazir Bhutto Sports Martyrs Shaheed Shehla Raza Young Sukkur March Women

Recent Stories

UAE sends emergency food and medical aid to victim ..

6 minutes ago

Final World Cup Super-G races of season cancelled ..

3 minutes ago

Coronavirus vaccination to senior citizens continu ..

3 minutes ago

ANF seizes over 794.836 kg drugs worth US$ 47.763 ..

3 minutes ago

China steel futures close higher

5 minutes ago

China issues guide for compulsory education evalua ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.